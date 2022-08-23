The Courier

Council's bold plans to remove barriers to inclusion

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
Ballarat Town Hall. Picture: Adam Trafford

In a nod to its pledge to build a more inclusive, diverse and equitable community across Ballarat, council will this week release a comprehensive suite of new and revised inclusion policies for community feedback.

