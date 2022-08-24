Frank Hurley's opinion piece "Opportunity is passing us by" in The Courier (August 13) should have had our council burghers and planners turning a deep shade of red.
Hurley's article threw up a visionary challenge to council's uninspiring proposal to spend $15 million on a very basic turn-back-the clock project consisting largely of the re-installation of a narrow, one-way road along a renamed Bridge Street, and adding some fluffy features that will certainly date and not bring the precinct back to life.
Advertisement
Parking, pedestrian safety, hoon behaviour, traffic breakdowns, and truck deliveries to the one-way strip would be scary!
How the 'new-look'' Bridge Street would meet a key objective of the project - Opening the Precinct - beggars belief.
While some of the ideas advanced by Frank Hurley may prove difficult to implement, he has come up with some long-term and panoramic thinking about the run-down and sad Bridge Street Mall area and nearby parts of the city.
Good luck to him trying to convince Coles and Woolworths that they are "good corporate citizens" by handing over some of their massive car parks down at the bottom of the Dana Street hill.
But his comments on the potential for the opening-up of the Yarrowee River down there should have sparked serious attention.
With its current status of a long, open drain, then becoming a mysterious covered-in waterway as it flows through the southern and then central flank of the city, the Yarrowee surely must feature large in any long-term planning for the area.
Its potential for major redevelopment should have our city's leaders reaching for their erasers or white-out pens as they mull over the current draft project plans.
One promising element of the $15 million plan is that which relates to the development of a linear park along Grenville Street.
Lots of promise there, but the challenge of seriously tackling the drain-image and restoring and beautifying the Yarrowee River is again tossed in the too-hard basket.
Why not convene a creative and expert study group to look at the potential of the Yarrowee down around Grenville Street?
Also, it seems there would be more cultural and historical value in integrating and recording "First Nation's stories" as part of a serious, long-term Yarrowee development, rather than as some smaller part within the Bridge Mall plans.
Certainly I am not a supporter of mayoral, councillor or council staff junkets to the likes of "twin" cities for happy snaps, or to study some "world-leading" aspect of their street lighting, libraries, or garbage collection.
But I would applaud them heading for low-cost visits places such as:
They might also do some further-afield computer research on cities with narrow rivers running through them - such as the Texas city of San Antonio which has made a civic feature of its humble San Antonio River.
Or places like Ljubljana in Slovenia to see what this small city has done with its narrow stream flowing through the town centre.
Frank Hurley has called on our civic leaders and planners to "raise their sights and aspirations."
Advertisement
I add my inexpert planning voice to urge them to look beyond their chances at the next council elections, or prospects of career promotion, and work on giving Ballarat a living, cross-generational legacy.
Barry Fitzgerald, is the former editor of the Buninyong News.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.