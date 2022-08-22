Council locks in new airport road but uncertainty remains

The City of Ballarat has confirmed the Victorian government has undertaken to deliver a new access road to Ballarat Airport, though the timing, scope and precise cost of the project remains unclear.
Council has long been alive to the need for the new access road, which arises because of the planned, and possibly imminent, 555-metre extension to the airport's main north-south runway.
Once complete, the extended runway will effectively cut off the main vehicle access point to the airport via Airport Drive.
On Monday, City of Ballarat director of development and growth Natalie Robertson said Development Victoria had committed $3.1 million to construct the new access road, called Liberator Drive.
That road, which runs through the Ballarat West Economic Zone and connects to the Ballarat Link Road, would need to be extended in a loop to the south of the planned runway extension to provide the new access point.
Ms Robertson, however, said that the particulars of the project were yet to be finalised.
An approximate map of BWEZ with the planned Liberator Drive extension in white:
"Development Victoria continues to work with the City of Ballarat to confirm the requirements and program of works, including a commencement date," she said in a statement.
This uncertainty, especially with respect to timing, will likely lend a thorny backdrop to council's ordinary meeting this week, where councillors will consider the recommended tenderer for the $5.4 million runway extension.
According to the council officer's report, the runway extension would be expected to be complete within six months, possibly no later than March next year, meaning councillors would need to weigh up the consequences of extending the runway absent a new access road.
