The Courier

Council locks in new airport road but uncertainty remains

By Maeve McGregor
August 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Airport. File picture.

The City of Ballarat has confirmed the Victorian government has undertaken to deliver a new access road to Ballarat Airport, though the timing, scope and precise cost of the project remains unclear.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.