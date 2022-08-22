The Courier
REVISIT: 2022 BFLW best-and-fairest awards

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
BFLW best-and-fairest winner Lori Stepnell (right) of Redan alongside her teammate and runner-up best-and-fairest Zoe Larkins.

Redan's Lori Stepnell is the BFLW senior best-and-fairest after the midfield gun polled 21 votes to convincingly claim the competition's top individual award on Monday night.

