Redan's Lori Stepnell is the BFLW senior best-and-fairest after the midfield gun polled 21 votes to convincingly claim the competition's top individual award on Monday night.
Stepnell received votes in all eight of her appearances for Redan to finish six votes clear of her teammate Zoe Larkins, who booted 31 goals this home-and-away season.
Stepnell was in disbelief that she had won the award.
"I only played eight games so I did not think I was a chance at all," Stepnell said.
"There is a lot of talent around the league and within our own team as well who were all so deserving."
The 26-year-old has spent the start of the year playing VFLW at Williamstown, narrowly avoiding becoming ineligible for Redan's finals push.
"I tore my calf and missed two VFLW games which actually worked out perfectly for BFLW," Stepnell said.
"If I hadn't torn my calf I would have played more than 12 VFLW games which would have made me ineligible for BFLW finals."
Stepnell finished the season with four consecutive best-on-ground performances as Redan wrapped up a sensational home-and-away season, losing just one game and clinching the minor premiership.
She averaged two goals per game for the Lions, including a season-high five-goal haul in a 170-point triumph over Bacchus Marsh in round 11.
The best-and-fairest is another accolade for one of Ballarat women's longest serving players.
Stepnell began as a youngster with the Ballarat Swans before moving to Redan to play in the Goldfields Womens Football League, featuring in the Lions' first senior female premiership side in 2018.
"I started playing football when I was really young, I didn't have the opportunity to play junior womens football when I was younger," Stepnell said.
"It is good to see the growth of women's football now and how far it has come. To be able to play at almost every age level is really good."
Stepnell's Lions are now preparing for another BFLW grand final appearance after cruising past Sebastopol in their semi-final clash on Sunday.
The minor premiers will enjoy a well-earned week off before playing the winner of Sebastopol and Darley's preliminary final match-up.
"Even though we are winning by a few goals, each game is still very tough," Stepnell said.
"We are giving 110 per cent every quarter and making sure we are consistent. Our bodies definitely needed a rest after playing Sebastopol, they were a very good team and hard to match up against."
Stepnell's teammate Zoe Larkins finished second in the voting on 15 votes.
"Zoe is a gun. She is a natural footballer," Stepnell said.
"No matter where she is on the ground she is always a threat and has an incredible goal sense."
The BFLW grand final will be played at Mars Stadium om September 3.
Redan also boasted a winner in the BFLW Under-18 Youth Girls as Bindi Crabtree polled 19 votes to take home the league's best-and-fairest award.
The young Lion said her running ability and drive to take the game on were two key parts to her game.
As well as featuring for Redan, the 17-year-old is also a member of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program, playing five games for the Rebels this NAB League season.
"I would like to thank all of my coaches, especially not just this season but also through the Rebels as well which helped me get my game a lot higher than it was," Crabtree said.
"Hopefully we get the win in two weeks' time in the grand final."
Ballarat's Lillee Barendsen finished second in the count with 17 votes.
North Ballarat's Isabella Davies earned the Under-16 best-and-fairest award on the final vote card.
Davies polled in all but four games for the season including a whopping six best-on-ground performances.
She finished one vote ahead of Elise Cook of Bacchus Marsh.
"I actually played with Elise this year too so I knew whoever was going to win it deserved it," Davies said.
"This season didn't start too well when I broke my hand but I came back from that and have really loved the team that I've played in this year."
Davies' Roosters have a preliminary final clash against Ballarat on Sunday.
Darley's Lara Johnson put together an impressive season to claim the Under-14 best-and-fairest award, polling votes in 10 of a possible 14 games.
She finished on 25 votes, five votes clear of Bacchus Marsh's Anika Tran in second place.
Darley's Under-14 side travels to Marty Busch Reserve for a preliminary final match-up against Ballarat.
