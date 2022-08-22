REVEALED: The true strain on Ballarat's hospital

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Ballarat.
As new figures reveal soaring demand expected at Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department over the coming decades, the first breakdown of what is expected in its new ED has been revealed. Read more.
A man who blackmailed a pre-teen boy into sending nude photos after they met playing a popular online video game has faced court. Read more.
The City of Ballarat has confirmed the Victorian government has undertaken to deliver a new access road to Ballarat Airport. Read more.
Redan's Lori Stepnell is the BFLW senior best-and-fairest after the midfield gun polled 21 votes to convincingly claim the competition's top individual award on Monday night. Re-live the night here.
The AFL has been slammed as being short-sighted due to its finals scheduling which pits Geelong versus Collingwood at the same time country football finals are on. Read more.
It's going to be very cold out there today, with a top of just eight degrees forecast, so pack an extra jacket!
