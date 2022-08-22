The Courier

Snowfalls in Daylesford and east of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TWO WHITE BOOMERS: St Annes winery co-owner Angus McLean went for a short drive to the top of the Great Dividing Range and spotted these Eastern Greys off the Greendale-Trentham Rd on 4 August 2020. Picture: Angus McLean

It was brief. It was beautiful.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.