It was brief. It was beautiful.
And it was 6.20am.
Bungaree, Leigh Creek and Warrenheip saw a smattering of snow for less than five minutes - but the Bureau of Meterology says more could be on the way.
"It did hit the low level for snow - around 500 metres above sea level - just before dawn this morning - and we do sometimes see flurried around 200 metres lowers than the figure given out," BoM forecaster Miriam Bradbury said.
"It depends on rain, how heavy the snowfall is and how windy it is.
"I'm not surprised to hear that it's snowed near Ballarat."
Early snow was also reported by customers heading into the Daylesford Bakery between 7am and 8am.
Ms Bradbury said that by 8.30am (Tuesday), the snow level had lifted to 800m.
"Ballarat is shifting into a day with patchy cloud and isolated showers," she said.
"There is a possibility of snow over Ballarat and the Macedon Ranges over the morning, but the chance is getting lower."
And her advice for snow chasers?
"Watch the bureau's weather radar and look for those isolated showers. The higher you go up, the more likley you are to see it as well."
While ther official BoM weather station at Ballarat airport is only 435m above sea level, some of our higher hills include:
