A shift in game time for Ballarat Football Netball League games could be discussed to avoid a clash with the Geelong versus Collingwood qualifying final on September 3, but many logistical barriers remain in place.
The AFL has this week disappointed sporting leagues across the state with its plans to play the blockbuster clash at the same time that many leagues are hosting finals, or in some cases grand finals.
Advertisement
The BFNL is set to host both its semi-finals as well as the BFLW grand final on that day, with the clash expected to see reduced numbers attend the game.
The Central Highlands football and netball leagues will play their preliminary finals on the same day.
One option that has been floated is to start all football matches one hour earlier, so they are completed by 4pm. With netball completed by 4pm as it is, the option is then available for clubs and leagues to potentially bring in a big screen and open the bar to spectators and players should they wish the view the game.
Ballarat Football Netball League general manager Shane Anwyl said the league would work through a myriad of options for the day, but at this stage there no plans to change game times.
"We've also got to remember it's our BFLW grand final day as well, so there are a lot of logistics that need to be worked through, things like live streams as well as ground permits," he said.
"It's something we can look at, but there's a lot of work to do. It's just disappointing that we've been put in this position in the first place."
The Bellarine Football Netball League, based near Geelong, has already flagged a change to its grand final day, with a likelihood it will be played earlier in the day, rather than a potential move to Sunday.
"We certainly have not ruled it out, but we're not keen to do it purely from the angle that there's a phenomenal amount of work that goes on behind the scenes in organising grand final days," League boss Ed Wilson told media this week.
"There are several permits we have to obtain to conduct certain functions on grand final day. To seek reapproval for many of them would also take a considerable amount of time. We're looking to try and find a balance between all the options, and looking at pushing time forward on grand final day is looking most likely."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.