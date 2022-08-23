The following Letters to the Editor have been sent in a number of letters regarding the future of the Bridge Mall and Bakery Hill area.
The ideas laid out by Michael Poulton regarding the Bakery Hill revival project seem practical and forward thinking; I hope to see them implemented over the next few years.
Something that will be necessary for this project to succeed is more investment in infrastructure and public transport.
If every apartment building has the average of two cars per household, traffic in the CBD will become frustrating.
We must make public transport more accessible and have more inter-suburb coverage to reduce overall dependence on cars.
In a city built around cars, it will take a top-down approach to make Ballarat ready for the Commonwealth Games and the future beyond.
Cam Dawe, Sebastopol
The article by Frank Hurley should be commended and supported.
I have written before about the shocking state of the buildings in the Bridge Mall and the futility of opening this up to vehicles.
Mr Hurley has taken this one step further and come up with a brilliant idea to regenerate the Yarrowee River and to reclaim some of the buildings and turn the car parks and adjacent land into a beautiful public space for pedestrians, activities such as: cycling, gatherings, recreating a natural plaza in the centre of the city, bordering the revitalised river for several blocks.
As Mr Hurley states: "most cities have at their heart one or more spacious squares, plazas, parks, etc": why not Ballarat?
As he also notes: "buildings on a whole city block in the Melbourne CBD have been demolished to create what is now Federation Square" and more than once!
Then, behold Michael Poulton's article a week later, telling us that the concept is embraced in the 2019 "Bakery Hill Master Plan''.
This plan also has the car parks and some buildings converted to green spaces and public spaces bordering the Yarrowee River.
It still has done nothing to beautify or convert the Mall into a usable space and the plan includes cars in the Mall, a retrograde step if ever there was one. It also starts to the south of the Mall at Little Bridge Street, so misses out on beautifying the Mall and taking advantage of the river at that location.
Surely, we can be a bit more proactive and forward thinking and take this opportunity, with the help of government funding and private investment, to be adventurous and create something we can all be proud of and utilise.
The idea of a Commonwealth Games Village in the area is brilliant, both for the short and long term.
I reiterate, a city needs people to revitalise it; take the city of Melbourne and many fine cities around the world as an example.
The area needs people NOT cars. Bring the people and the rest will follow.
Brian Canny, Lake Gardens
