The Liberal-National Party coalition is still refusing to confirm candidates for the Eureka and Wendouree electorates, less than 100 days before the state election.
While gossip is ubiquitous about the identity of the candidates, the Liberal Party's administrative committee hasn't released its decision, causing discontent among party members who have spoken to The Courier on condition of anonymity.
Advertisement
The Courier can confirm there is one candidate for the LNP in each electorate.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy will be in Ballarat later this week, and there is speculation he will name the candidates then. However, The Courier's attempts to contact senior Liberal Party members, including the party's director of legal and compliance Chandra Lloyd, regarding the preselection have gone unanswered.
In Ripon, the Labor Party's Martha Haylett has been campaigning for months against incumbent Louise Staley, while the sitting members for Buninyong (now Eureka) and Wendouree, Labor's Michaela Settle and Juliana Addison, have confirmed they will contest the coming election.
Upper house candidates for the western region have already been confirmed.
Party members are prevented from speaking out publicly about preselection and other issues, but those who have spoken to The Courier off the record say there is considerable disquiet about the handling of the entire campaign by both Mr Guy's office and the leadership of the Victorian Liberals, which has been wracked by power struggles.
One said the party's treatment of women and the continual attempts by right-wing religious groups to gain control of the executive and instal favoured candidates meant the LNP was no longer attractive to moderates.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.