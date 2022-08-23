A Ballarat-first 'Pitch Up' fundraising event has raised more than $65,000 for three local charities in a one-night event.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health, Eureka Mums and The Ballarat Foundation Housing Support Fund each pitched or presented to an audience about their charity or project, then left the room while attendees pledged donations.
Advertisement
"The room held a positive, energetic feel as pledges began rolling in for each of the charities. Live crowdfunding enables individuals to have a sense of achieving something larger and more impactful as a collective group," a foundation spokesperson said.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said the $65,650 raised on the night, which has since climbed to more than $67,000, far exceeded expectations.
In the end, Ballarat Men's Mental Health received $25,150, Ballarat Foundation Housing Support Fund was pledged $19,350, and Eureka Mums made $21,150 to help make a positive impact within the Ballarat community.
"We are just absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the community given that this was first time Pitch Up Ballarat has been been held in our community," he said.
The model has been successfully used elsewhere in Australia but it was the first time the Pitch Up concept has been trialled in Ballarat, and given the success of the inaugural event it's likely to return.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Eales said the audience was a mix of invited donors and supporters of the foundation and Ballarat charities, and members of the general public who could register to attend the free event.
"Those who could give a small amount did, and we also had some really significant donors as well," Mr Eales said.
"The great thing about this event is the three organisations got up there and were able to tell great stories about the work they are doing.
"It's a great opportunity for them to tell their story to a new audience really and we are thankful we could give them that opportunity because it's not always about raising funds, it's also about raising awareness."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.