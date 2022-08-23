Scholarships across a range of industries and courses offered at Federation University are going begging because of a reluctance of students to move to regional areas.
University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said it was a "struggle" to find students to take up scholarships, which included paid work from employers ranging from global companies to small and medium enterprises and local businesses.
"There's a tendency to go to the city because they don't realise the opportunities here in the regions where they can often get work experience with employers desperate to have them here now, and help their qualifications," Professor Bentley said.
The university has launched an Australian-first cooperative education model, which will see extensive periods of work experience embedded in every course by 2025 to help improve the job readiness skills of graduates and be part of the solution to the current skills shortage crisis gripping, in particular, regional Australia.
In the central highlands region alone, it is forecast that 11,050 new workers needed by 2025 with health, aged and disability care, services, education, construction, finance and IT are among the sectors hardest hit in the skills shortage.
Brotherhood of St Laurence executive director Travers McLeod, who will deliver the Menzies Oration at Federation University on Wednesday night, said the training and employment system for young people was broken.
"Right now there is a mismatch between job vacancies and skills shortages, and what young people are being equipped for," Mr McLeod said.
"Less than half of students that do vocational education and training finish their training, and for those that do only a third say the training was highly relevant to the job they obtained. The education, employment and training system was really built in the last century."
That mismatch, the reluctance of city people to consider moving to the regions, and a "perfect storm" of other factors is contributing to the skills shortage crisis gripping employers across all sectors of the community.
"Virtually all our members, regardless of sector, are crying out for workers," said Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton.
"The biggest thing (they) are saying is the underinvestment in skills training, at TAFE and uni level, over the past five or six years, is where the real decline in skills is coming to the fore."
Mr Poulton said regional areas were suffering more than metropolitan areas from the skills shortage simply because they did not have the volume of people.
"It's almost a perfect storm; closed borders, virtually nil migration, and we're seeing the impact from the lack of investment in education at the TAFE and higher education training level, that has led to a skill shortage," he said.
According to the state government's Victorian Skills Plan, there are 105,900 people currently employed in the central highlands region with 11,050 new workers needed by 2025, while the state faces a shortage of 373,000 workers within three years.
Industries most affected include a shortage of around 90,000 service workers, 65,000 health and aged and disability care workers, 41,000 teaching staff, 34,000 construction workers and 64,000 financial services and IT professionals.
Gekko managing director Elizabeth Lewis-Gray said employing new chemists, design engineers, draftspeople, logistics professionals and trades including fitters and electricians has been difficult.
"Getting quality people and getting them in a timely fashion, it's really been a challenge and continues to be a challenge," she said.
And at the same time, people who are looking for new jobs also have high expectations.
"The fortunate thing for us, being in a regional areas, is that people are loyal and look to the future. They say 'is this the type of area I'm interested in working in?'. We do offer pretty interesting work for people."
Dr Lewis-Gray said increasing skilled migration was critical.
"We need to import knowledge and capability from a whole bunch of sectors that Australia doesn't necessarily specialise in. It strengthens Australia's competitiveness," she said.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also backed calls to increase Australia's skilled migrant intake, saying easier pathways to citizenship for skills migrants were "the way to go".
"I think pathways to citizenship so you can come here, build a career, build a life and be part of our Victorian community, part of our Australian community - I think that's absolutely the way," he said at a press conference.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles agreed, saying while a rise in skilled migration would not be the only solution to help boost workforces in struggling industries, it would play a key role.
"It is important to get our migration flows back to where they were before the pandemic, and that will clearly be part of the solution," he said.
"But the lessons that we have to learn from the last few years of having had the border closures is we've simply not been training enough of our own people."
The jobs and training pathway will be front and centre at the federal government's Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra next week.
The Menzies Oration at Federation University will focus on the need for young people to be the priority for policy makers, unions and business leaders at the summit.
"In a time of ongoing crisis and uncertainty, young people need a future to hold on to. We need clarity on what Australia's guarantee is for young people today and the possible futures they can create. We need practical answers we can act on now that lead to lasting change," Mr McLeod said.
"The oration will argue that this begins with redesigning our employment and training systems so that they're fit for the future and can grow young people's capabilities to take up opportunities in a shifting economy, converting training into decent work and creating employment pathways that benefit young people, meet employer needs and empower communities."
