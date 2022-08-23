Ballarat trainer Amy McDonald has her eyes set on conquering the biggest jumps feature of the season on her home track on Sunday.
McDonald will saddle up in-form and early favourite Flying Agent in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase, 4500m - the grand finale on an all-jumps six-race program.
Flying Agent has had a super jumps season.
The 10-year-old has had just the two starts over the fences for victories in the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on July 3 and Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown Lakeside on August 7.
Having won the Brierly Steeplechase at last year's Warrnambool May Carnival, taking out the Grand National would be the crowning glory of a stellar career and take the New Zealand-bred gelding's earnings well past $500,000.
The Grand National Steeplechase has attracted 14 nominations.
They include Bee Tee Junior, which won the race in 2020 when ridden by McDonald's husband Lee Horner.
Another with his origins in NZ, Bee Tee Junior returned to racing in March this year after 18 months off the scene and will be coming off a last-start second in the Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine.
Roland Garros won that event for the Ballarat stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and is also nominated for the Grand National.
Henry Dwyer is another Ballarat trainer looking for Grand National success. He has entered Brungle Bertie, which is still to win over the fences.
A winner of his maiden hurdle in June last year, Brungle Bertie has had a long campaign, which has featured a hurdle win and last-start fourth in the Crisp Steeple. The Ballarat Turf Club meeting has attracted 136 nominations, with the track rated a heavy 10.
The card also includes the $125,000 JJ Houlahan Hurdle, 3250m, and $50,000 Gotta Take Care Hurdle, 3600m.
Weights are set to be declared on Wednesday and fields for the race finalised on Thursday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
