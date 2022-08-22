A former Ballarat Base Hospital orderly has faced court for the rape of a sick and vulnerable woman at a private address last year.
Sugesh Sapkota, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape relating to events that took place in the early morning of September 1, 2021, at a home in Brown Hill.
The court heard at sometime between 1am and 3am the victim woke to the feeling of someone in bed with her.
She asked who the person was and told them to 'stop it' when they began to touch her.
The victim realised it was Sapkota when she reached up and felt his hair in the darkness.
"The victim felt helpless," the prosecutor told the court.
"Her head was spinning and she felt like she couldn't do anything."
Sapkota and the victim had met for the first time the day before and had shared a meal with Sapkota's wife in the evening.
The court heard the three had played drinking games into the evening and when the victim fell ill after smoking a cigarette, Sapkota's wife put her to bed.
Sapkota and his wife had consensual sex in another bedroom before he made his way to the room where the victim was sleeping.
On September 2, Sapkota was arrested and told police he may have mistakenly thought the victim was his wife.
"He said he was drunk and had blacked out after having sex with his wife," the prosecutor said.
"He said he couldn't believe he had sex with the victim as he didn't believe he was that type of person."
Forensic investigation found Sapkota's DNA on the inside of the bra the victim was wearing at the time and a mixed sperm sample from a swab taken from the victim.
The victim submitted an impact statement to the court and asked it not be read aloud in full.
Defence lawyer Joshua Taaffe read a small excerpt of the statement in court.
"'We all make mistakes in life ... may we [all] find peace and happiness'," Mr Taaffe read.
Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis said the generosity and empathy the victim expressed was "extraordinary".
"It clearly speaks of the impact this crime has had on her and it gives a great deal of insight into this woman [to] continue to be empathetic, including to [Sapkota's] wife," she said.
The accused's wife, who appeared alongside him via video link throughout the proceedings, said in a statement submitted to the court Sapkota had suggested they divorce but she wanted to support him.
"I have known Sugesh for over six years ... this offending is entirely out of character for him," the statement said.
"Nothing like this has ever happened before ... he has never forced me.
"He is very ashamed."
The pair moved to Ballarat to increase their chances at permanent residency in Australia, and Sapkota had previously worked as an orderly at Ballarat Base Hospital.
Mr Taaffe told the court Sapkota's deportation was inevitable upon his release from prison, and his time in jail would weigh heavily on him knowing he would return to his home country.
Sapkota had no prior history and the court was told a psychologist report found he was a low risk of reoffending, did not appear to be psychopathic, and did not carry "features that are predatory".
Defence for Sapkota said he consumed "what was an extreme amount of alcohol for him" which gave context to the offending.
"He was, at that time, a relatively inexperienced drinker ... having first tried alcohol at the age of 21 when he first came to Australia," the defence said.
"Nothing in his earlier experiences of drinking gave him [an indication] he might behave violently ... or in a sexual manner.
"If not for his extreme level of drinking and its disinhibiting effect ... this offending would have never occurred.
"He simply has no memory of committing [the offending].
"It's plain that Mr Sapkota on this occasion took advantage of someone was vulnerable in the sense that she was asleep ... the offending was opportunistic rather than premeditated and there was no violence beyond what is said to be inherent in any case of rape."
Prosecution for the Crown told the court a standard sentence for rape was 10 years in jail, and the maximum penalty was 25 years.
The matter will return to court for sentence on September 2.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
