A leader in elite sport management, born and raised in Ballarat, Belinda Duarte has been appointed to the 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee board.
The board, to be led by the Richmond Football Club's outgoing president Peggy O'Neal, will support the committee under chief executive Jeroen Weimar as it prepares for the games in Ballarat, Bendigo, Morwell, and Geelong.
With the opening ceremony just three and a half years away, there has been much focus on the infrastructure required to successfully deliver the games, including transport, sporting facilities, and athletes villages.
Ballarat will host the athletics and para-athletics at Mars Stadium, the boxing at Selkirk Stadium, and games of T20 cricket.
It's expected there will be announcements about major projects, as well as additional sports, throughout the month.
Ms Duarte, a Wotjobaluk and Dja Dja Wurrung descendant with Polish and Celtic heritage, will be part of the board that includes representatives from the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia, and other executives from sporting backgrounds.
Coming from a background of athletics herself, Ms Duarte said it was a "childhood dream re-shaped" to be on the board of the biggest event regional Victoria will ever see.
"For our state to be profiled on the global stage is something I'm really excited about," she said.
"Given the history and connection for me, not only to Ballarat but regional Victoria through Dja Dja Wurrung, and my former elite athlete experience, it's quite a surreal moment for me."
Ms Duarte is chief executive of Culture is Life, dedicated to Aboriginal-led solutions to prevent First Peoples' youth suicide.
She is a director of the Western Bulldogs, an MCG trustee, and board member of the AnnaMilla First Nations Foundation and Dja Dja Wurrung Aboriginal Corporation.
She has also held roles at Reconciliation Victoria, Responsible Gambling Victoria, VicHealth, the Richmond Football Club, and was the first Aboriginal executive in the AFL.
"It's an alignment from all the threads of my world that have brought me to this position," she said.
"My focus is to listen deeply to what's out there and ensure we think about what avenues, what the needs are from a community perspective that comes from the communities themselves - I've always been interested in ensuring the lived experience of local people have a place at the table, and young people, what their voices and visions are.
"There's a lot to celebrate."
Presenting Ballarat and its history to the world is another key part of the games, to not only maximise the visitor experience but ensure a longer-term legacy, she added.
"You can showcase what it is to be in these sites, what's going to be beautiful for people who travel to these sites," she said.
"The international guests we host, it's going to be such an intimate opportunity for people to engage with the global elite of athletes in those sports."
The 2026 opening ceremony, on March 17, begins in 1301 days.
Reporter at the Ballarat Courier
