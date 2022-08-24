A magistrate has lamented the prevalence of domestic violence in Ballarat, handing a repeat offender jail time for an attack which saw a woman "throttled" and dragged by her hair.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard Craig Gray, 43, had drunk six to seven coronas and a quarter of a bottle of port on March 26 this year when a verbal argument with the victim began to escalate.
He pushed the woman and then dragged her by the hair over to a sink at the address.
Pushing down on her throat, Gray told her, "I want you to die".
He then kicked her in her side and again dragged her around the room by her hair.
When she tried to call for help, he took her phone.
A nearby neighbour dialled triple zero and reported he had seen Gray 'grabbing, pushing and throwing the victim around'.
When police arrived at the address they found glass and blood on the floor of the home, and the victim with bruises, cuts and chunks of hair pulled out.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the circumstances of the offending were concerning.
"What I often think of is what a victim feels like when she's getting throttled with a hand around her throat," the magistrate said.
"And apart from abject fear, the only possible result that could flow from that is that she's going to be killed.
"There is also the kicking, the bruising and the destruction of her phone particularly in the context of when she's trying to seek help.
"You might have been drunk ... that may well be an explanation but it's not an excuse."
Gray pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury relating to the attack.
Defence for Gray said the offending happened in the context of methamphetamine use and asked the magistrate to consider a community corrections order.
"He has started using ice," the defence said.
"He says it's a terrible drug and it's ruined his life."
But the prosecution said based on Gray's criminal history there should be no sentence other than jail time.
"This isn't the first time the accused has appeared before the court on serious domestic violence," the prosecution said.
"The message has to get through somehow."
Mr Radford agreed.
"You haven't learnt your lesson," the magistrate said.
"There have been significant penalties imposed by the court and you come back.
"The way people treat each other particularly in domestic violence situations is very prevalent ... it must be dealt with by the courts."
Gray was sentenced to six months jail and ordered to complete a men's behaviour change program.
He will be monitored under a 24 month community corrections order upon his release.
"The 24 month period acts as another layer of protection to victims in the community," Mr Radford said.
"If you come back before me, it won't be an assessment for a corrections order, it would be an assessment of simply how long you're going to go to prison - and it would be years."
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
