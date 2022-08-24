The Courier

Ballarat Magistrate says domestic violence 'prevalent' in community as he hands man jail time for attack

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 24 2022 - 2:00am
A man has been jailed for a violent attack on his partner last year. Stock image.

A magistrate has lamented the prevalence of domestic violence in Ballarat, handing a repeat offender jail time for an attack which saw a woman "throttled" and dragged by her hair.

