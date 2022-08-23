A man has been treated by paramedics after a two-car crash in Ballarat.
The blue Toyota Aurion sedan and grey Mitsubuishi Magna collided front-on at the corner of Urquhart Street and Lyons Street South at 3.30pm.
Initial reports were of a car fire, but the smoke was later found to be a reaction caused by the deployment of an airbag.
Fire Rescue Victoria crews responded after calls to triple-zero
An FRV spokesperson said crews worked quickly to make the scene safe with the incident declared under control at 3:37 pm.
Two ambulance crews arrived, treating one person at the scene while police directed traffic around the accident.
Meanwhile, locals expressed their frustration after seeing a number of close-calls in the past.
"The intersection design means cars don't go to the edge of traffic to give way," a local resident said.
"Instead, they creep forward and often don't have enough space, or worse, they run straight across instead of giving way."
He said it would be good to see the intersection remade in a way similar to the corner of Dawson and Urquhart streets on the next block.
It comes as the Federal Government announces $464,000 to build a roundabout at the corner of Urquhart Street and Ripon Street South.
The Blackspot project will include separated bicycle lanes, kerb extensions and out-stands.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
