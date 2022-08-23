The Courier

Lal Lal property raided in illegal firearms blitz

By The Courier
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Properties raided in illegal firearms blitz

A property in Lal Lal has been raided as part of a police crackdown on illegal firearms.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.