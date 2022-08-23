Properties raided in illegal firearms blitz

A property in Lal Lal has been raided as part of a police crackdown on illegal firearms.
The property, as well as two others in Werribee and Altona North, were targeted by the Illicit Firearms Squad and Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit on Tuesday.
A number of weapons including three shotguns, three rifles, an air rifle, two inert hand grenades, ammunition and a sword were seized.
A 62-year-old Werribee man was interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons with a number of firearms offences including firearm possession (traffickable quantity) and other gun-related charges.
On July 2, police also executed a warrant at a Clarkefield address (near Gisborne) as part of this investigation and seized 59 firearms.
A 29-year-old Clarkefield man was subsequently charged with possession of a traffickable quantity of firearms, possess controlled weapon without excuse and possess cartridge ammunition.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on October 3.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The raid follows a public plea for help last week following the theft of guns from a Ballan home. Police have not suggested the two are linked.
