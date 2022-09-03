Mark Seymour is running an errand when The Courier calls, but he insists the interview go ahead.
It's an appropriate image for an artist who, in a career spanning five decades, is constantly on the move: from the early robust carnality of Hunters & Collectors to his solo career and latest band, The Undertow.
Seymour has released 13 albums since his time with Hunters & Collectors, a band which explored the darker underside of the Australian male psyche with pointed incision. Songs like Say Goodbye, Throw Your Arms Around Me and Holy Grail are standards in favourite music lists.
As part of the coming Red Hot Summer Tour, Seymour will join Paul Kelly, Vika and Linda Bull, Bernard Fanning, Ian Moss, Missy Higgins, and Troy Cassar-Daley playing gigs across four states from January to April, 2023.
The tour, Seymour says, gives musicians a chance to perform in towns which recently have been starved of local music. Seymour has performed previously with The Undertow and then with a reformed Hunters & Collectors. He has nothing but praise for the tour and promoter Duane McDonald, who he says has a vision for bringing Australian music to the regions.
"We're getting into these quite difficult towns to get to which, in the old days when pubs were still kind of a mainstay of Australian music promotion, you would get into once every couple of years," Seymour says.
"There's always been this very dynamic, enthusiastic crowd. Regional audiences love hearing Australian music; it's a really obvious connection.
I suppose in my career, I grew into that over time. The Red Hot Summer Tour has revived that idea. Duane had this vision - the tour is very much song-based. We were told, 'you want to play songs people know'. Initially I was a bit leery of that, but it kind of makes sense.
"It's not like it's black and white or hardcore in that respect. Gradually it became apparent, with all the different lineups we played with, that all the bands have some kind of notoriety of one kind or another, and it isn't necessarily having a basket load of hits. I'm just really glad we're on it."
Seymour says there's no crime attached to audiences coming to hear the songs they love, but he's taken a while to accept that in himself.
"I took the long road round," he says.
"I've always written around the acoustic guitar, and the songs that Hunters & Collectors ultimately became really famous for, I pretty much wrote. I've just come round to that position over the last two years: rather than being ashamed of the fact people want to hear the songs, I rate what I do now against those songs. The songs on the last album, do they match up? Are they as good as Holy Grail?
"I mean (Holy Grail) is a pretty bizarre song that ended up famous because there's something intrinsically interesting about it. If you're a bit forensic about the whole process of creating music for people to listen to and be entertained by, then you unearth these facts: songs that end up rising to the top do so because they're really good songs.
"There's a beautiful marriage of darkness and truth, and light and beauty and they're framed well and the phrases fall off the tongue easily. There's so many balls in the air, and I haven't lost enthusiasm for that."
In his career, from the uncompromising industrial brawn of the early incarnations of Hunters & Collectors, where members would use old hot water cylinders as percussion and the sound was remorselessly driven into writhing rhythms, to the aching beauty of Throw Your Arms Around Me, to his current album Slow Dawn, Seymour says there is a constant thread of storytelling.
"I've always had faith in the idea that if you just walk on stage, and you can cut it, and you can tell a story people are interested in hearing, then one way or another you'll find an audience.
"You've just got to hit the ground running and be prepared to play in wine bars. But at the same time, I think Australian audiences actually want to hear those songs. Regardless of whether or not people are installing pokies. As long as I've been in this game, that's been a parallel narrative: it's all going to fall apart, things are gonna get really hard and difficult.
"It's an unregulated industry, and it needs to be nurtured more positively through arts policy - there's no question about that. COVID may well have thrown a light on that dark place. I think this new federal government might do a lot to help in that way. But at the same time, I still think there is a reason why that's a worthwhile idea - because Australian punters actually want to hear it.
"There's almost a folk connection there. They come out to hear this. That's why I think Duane's (approach) is so interesting, because he's got this very 'boots on the ground' attitude to providing people with live music. It's like you're playing off the back of a truck."
The rise of local festivals, attracting both big name bands but also smaller up-and-coming acts, has rejuvenated, in a small way, the music scene after the depredations of COVID-19 and the collapse of the entertainment industry generally.
Australian audiences, notoriously tough but also notoriously keen for great live shows, are responding. Is that a way forward?
"It's not easy," Seymour says. "It's a tough business, and you've got to be prepared to make mistakes... "
He pulls himself up.
"God I sound like Scott Morrison. But what I'm saying is: new generations of artists come through, and you've got to measure up. Ultimately, it's only as worthwhile as you it believe to be. I'm still hungry. I'm still writing."
