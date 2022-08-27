The City of Ballarat has received the results of the latest Local Government Victoria council community satisfaction survey - but ratepayers won't see it for some time.
As in the past, council's executive is withholding the results, saying they need to be put in front of councillors before the public can see their answers on issues such as consultation, planning, engagement, and services.
This is in stark contrast to the cities of Greater Bendigo and Greater Geelong, where the survey results have already been made available to the public.
In Bendigo, the results showed wide dissatisfaction with the council's maintenance of roads and rated the performance of council at 57, slightly below the state average. Geelong did slightly better, matching the state average of 54 on roads and sitting above the general average overall, at 60.
The City of Ballarat has given no timeline for the release of the survey results to the public, instead telling The Courier they would be given to councillors "some time in September."
Astonishingly, the City of Ballarat has not provided any localised Local Government Victoria satisfaction survey results on its website. The council has instead provided its own perception surveys since 2016.
Ratepayers Victoria vice president Dean Hurstlon said it ran contrary to the Local Government Act not to publish the Local Government Survey results.
"The survey is paid for by the state government and [councils] must release the results to the community in June every year," he said. "To be clear, these community satisfaction surveys are not for the council; they are for the council to publish on behalf of the state government - the minister pays for them."
"It is against the Local Government Act not to publish these surveys."
It's not the first time complaints about the lack of transparency regarding the results at the City of Ballarat have been made.
In 2014 CEO Anthony Schink withheld the results of the satisfaction survey, saying repeatedly "results would be considered at the next councillor assembly". When they were released almost two months later, the results revealed Ballarat had fallen below the state average.
In 2015 then-Cr Vicki Coltman pushed for the results to be released, saying, "I wanted to ensure there would be no delays, or if there were going to be delays that they would indicated from the beginning". Council again withheld the results.
From 2016 - 2020 the city opted not to take part in the survey, instead commissioning its own questions from a Greensborough market research firm. Ballarat's overall performance skyrocketed in that first year, outperforming the state average by ten points. No indication was given for differences in questions or outcomes from the state survey, or sample; however a footnote in the Ballarat research noted: "Caution should be used when comparing Ballarat's results with (the state's) question."
There is no requirement or mandate for local governments to use any one particular provider or methodology to conduct a community satisfaction survey- John Hausler, director of corporate services, CoB
CEO Justine Linley defended the choice to pull out of the state government's wider survey in 2016, implying council's across the state were unhappy with it and questioning its relevance.
"Together with a growing number of councils in Victoria who have opted for meaningful and community-specific survey work, we did not buy into the state government-facilitated perception survey for the past three years," Ms Linley said in 2018.
In 2021 the City of Ballarat engaged a new provider for its community satisfaction survey, who noted the council was seeking "different information needs".
"The 2021 survey is considerably different to that of prior years... reporting of results focuses more on the distribution of scores rather than mean scores as was the case in previous community satisfaction surveys. As such, whilst some historic data is provided (where lines of enquiry continued), the 2021 report should be considered as a resetting of the benchmark position."
In other words, the goalposts were shifted away from perceptions of council's performance overall to a broader 'what's it like to live in Ballarat' survey. While governance, leadership and corporate questions were mandated by government, the rest of the survey asked broader questions.
Nevertheless, the 2021 survey saw declines in the public's confidence in governance, leadership and corporate metrics in comparison to previous years, with reduced positive and increased negative ratings, and 'statistically significant changes' to perceptions of community consultation and the City of Ballarat's service performance overall.
As usual, 'roads, rates and rubbish' were the poorest performing. However the survey did note the impact of the pandemic on service provision, and that overall the City of Ballarat received positive responses to the handling of COVID-19.
"There is no requirement or mandate for local governments to use any one particular provider or methodology to conduct a community satisfaction survey," the City of Ballarat's director of Corporate Services John Hausler said in a statement regarding the decision by the City of Ballarat to re-engage with the Local Government Victoria community satisfaction survey in 2022.
"Each council makes a choice around which provider to use to survey their communities. The City of Ballarat engaged a survey provider in 2022 that is commonly used in local government and provides comparable benchmarking information."
Mayor Daniel Moloney reiterated his February position on the usefulness of the community satisfaction surveys, saying while it's interesting to compare the performance of councils, that comparison had limited usefulness if the surveys did not take into account locality-specific issues.
