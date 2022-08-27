From 2016 - 2020 the city opted not to take part in the survey, instead commissioning its own questions from a Greensborough market research firm. Ballarat's overall performance skyrocketed in that first year, outperforming the state average by ten points. No indication was given for differences in questions or outcomes from the state survey, or sample; however a footnote in the Ballarat research noted: "Caution should be used when comparing Ballarat's results with (the state's) question."