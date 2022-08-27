The Courier
Council

Want to know how satisfied you are with council? Sorry, we can't help you

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
August 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 community satisfaction survey is in, but as in the past the City of Ballarat is withholding the results. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The City of Ballarat has received the results of the latest Local Government Victoria council community satisfaction survey - but ratepayers won't see it for some time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.