The Ballarat Football Netball League is home to some of the best community footballers in the state and the 2022 season bore witness to some stand-out individual showings.
Now, The Courier, can exclusively reveal the best individual performances of the year as part of our in-depth statistical coverage.
Advertisement
One Henderson Medal favourite made the list three times, while there are appearances by some from sides who had tough seasons.
So, who ruled the roost?
42 disposals (17 contested), 16 clearances, 9 inside 50s, 8 effective tackles, 5 rebound 50s
Lloyd was Melton South's standout performer and the former VFL mid fought hard to the end with his best coming on the final day on the season in a 46-point loss to Redan. Lloyd racked up more than 130 ranking points in each of his last five games.
40 disposals (17 contested), 15 clearances, 10 inside 50s, 10 effective tackles, 3 goals
Returning from VFL duty, Landt sent an early warning to his final foes, putting on a best-on-ground performance in a three-goal win against North Ballarat that secured his side fourth spot on the ladder. In his eight games, Landt has racked up more than 150 ranking points on five occasions.
35 disposals at 74 per cent, 10 marks, 9 inside 50s, 7 marks, 4 goals
Another standout performer on the final day, the Lions' captain willed his side home with a season-best four-goal haul against Melton South to send his outgoing coach off into the sunset.
50 disposals (14 contested), 14 marks, 10 inside 50s, 3 goals
Sunbury's captain put the competition on notice on the opening day, racking up the season's only 50-touch game in a 28-point loss to North Ballarat.
43 disposals at 74 per cent, 13 marks, 8 rebound 50s, 7 inside 50s, 1 goals
The first of the former Fremantle Docker's three appearances on this list, Bewley's brilliance proved match-winning with Darley only getting home by four points against Sunbury.
Advertisement
55 hit outs, 29 disposals (16 contested), 16 clearances, 7 one percenters
Orr is enjoying a strong first season back with the Bloods and dominated in a 148-point win against crosstown rivals Melton South, collecting a round-high clearances total.
56 hit outs, 29 disposals (15 contested), 14 inside 50s, 13 clearances, 1 goal
Burton established himself as an early Henderson Medal favourite in a 10-point win against Redan, ending with round-high tallies in clearances, inside 50s, and hit outs. The Cobras ruck's 200-point game started a two-round run where he finished as the league's leading stats-getter.
Advertisement
40 disposals at 70 per cent, 12 effective tackles, 11 clearances, 8 inside 50s, 2 goals
Bewley's second appearance on this list also proved match-winning; the Devils captain an important figure in a 30-point upset win against East Point. Bewley also played a pivotal role combating the Roos' midfield workhorses, a job for which stats don't do justice.
26 disposals at 80 per cent, 18 marks, 13 marks inside 50, 10 goals, 6 contested marks
Carter's final-round performance in his side's 122-point win over Lake Wendouree will go down in the history books after the Bloods spearhead came from nine goals behind in second place to finish as the league's joint leading goalkicker. Impressively, Carter's performance came after he missed the game the week before.
Advertisement
48 disposals at 75 per cent, 16 marks, 8 inside 50s, 7 rebound 50s, 7 intercept marks, 3 goals
Lockyer's performance against Melton South was truly remarkable. With his side trailing with 10 minutes to play, Lockyer stood up, kicking three goals and dominating around the contest. In the final quarter alone, the Burra captain racked up 20 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency, six marks, five inside 50s, three clearances and three rebound 50s.
46 disposals at 93 per cent, 13 rebound 50s, 12 marks, 6 intercept marks
Cotter had a field-day across half-back in his side's big-win against Melton South and had the season's most-efficient 40+ touch game. Not only did the Bloods flanker dominate with ball in hand, he stood up defensively, finishing with a round-high 11 intercept possessions and six intercept marks.
Advertisement
45 disposals at 75 per cent, 23 contested possessions, 12 clearances, 10 effective tackles, 7 inside 50s, 7 rebound 50s, 1 goal
While the numbers themselves speak plenty, the context in which Bewley put on the highest-ranking game of the season only amplifies his excellence. The Devils' captain stood up when his side was at its lowest, having watched teammate Adam Azzopardi leave the field in an ambulance midway through in the opening quarter. Despite the clash with North Ballarat being delayed for nearly 40 minutes, Bewley never lost his rhythm and dominated the midfield.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.