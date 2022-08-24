Skipton's Sam Willian 2022 CHFL best and fairest | Geoff Taylor Medal voting details

Skipton joint coach and midfielder Sam Willian is the Central Highlands Football League senior best and fairest.
He became Skipton's second consecutive winner of the Geoff Taylor Medal on Wednesday night, following in the footsteps of Mitch Gilbert.
Willian polled 30 votes - four more than of Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe. Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde was another three votes back on 23.
Willian finished the season with a rush, receiving 11 votes from a possible 12 in his last four appearances.
Forde was an early pacesetter with 10 votes in the opening six rounds, including two best-on-grounds, but did not get among them between rounds 12 and 17.
Tighe secured the runner-up position after getting eight votes in the last four rounds.
Willian, who finished equal fifth in the Taylor Medal last year, has played with Skipton for two seasons after being recruited from North Ballarat in the Ballarat Football League.
He played his early junior football with East Ballarat before going to North Ballarat for under-18.5s.
Willian is in his second season coaching Skipton in partnership with Andrew Pitson.
They have led the Emus into just their second CHFL finals series and at the weekend took them to their first finals win at the expense of Waubra in an elimination final.
Skipton now faces Springbank in a semi-final at Waubra on Saturday.
Ben Horne from Daylesford is the reserves best and fairest. He polled 23 votes to win by nine.
ROUND 1
BEAUFORT V SPRINGBANK
Joel Maher (S) 3
Todd Finco (S) 2
James Thompson (S) 1
BUNGAREE V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Andrew Milroy (B) 3
Zac Jenkins (RC) 2
Matt Geary (Bungaree) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V SKIPTON
Sam Willian Skipton 3
Parick Graham (S) 2
Jordy Hayes (CL) 1
CRESWICK V CLUNES
Damien Fazio (Cl) 3
John Fazio (Cl) 2
Lleyton Scheels (Cr) 1
BALLAN V HEPBURN
Andrew McKay Hepburn 3
Sean Tighe (H) 2
Ricky Ferraro (H) 1
DAYLESFORD V GORDON
Adam Toohey (G) 3
Benjamin Jones (D) 2
Ben Schiltz (G) 1
DUNNSTOWN V BUNINYONG
Khyle Forde Dunnstown 3
Matt Bullus (D) 2
Mitch Henderson (D) 1
LEARMONTH V NEWLYN
Nicholas Willox (L) 3
Brenton Powell (L) 2
Marcus Tilley (N) 1
ROUND 2
SPRINGBANK V BUNGAREE
Zak Bozanich (S) 3
Todd Finco (S) 2
James Thompson (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Jack Kelly Rokewood 3
Tom Fagg (RC) 2
Joel Bragagnolo (RC) 1
SKIPTON V CRESWICK
Daniel Kilpatrick Skipton 3
Sam Willian (S) 2
Jack McClure (S) 1
CLUNES V BALLAN
John Fazio Clunes 3
Damien Fazio (C) 2
Harley Bongart (B) 1
HEPBURN V DAYLESFORD
Andrew McKay (H) 3
Ricky Ferraro (H) 2
Sean Tighe (H) 1
GORDON V DUNNSTOWN
Mick Nolan (G) 3
Thomas Wardell (D) 2
Ben Schiltz (G) 1
BUNINYONG V LEARMONTH
Brenton Powell (L) 3
Will Green (L) 2
Jesse Marshall (B) 1
NEWLYN V WAUBRA
Sean Willmott (N) 3
Dan Wehrung (N) 2
Marcus Tilley (N) 1
ROUND 3
BUNGAREE V BEAUFORT
Lachlan Thornton (Bung) 3
Daniel Jones (Beau) 2
Tim Haase (Beau) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V SPRINGBANK
Andrew Challis (S) 3
Christopher Quinlan (S) 2
Kynan Raven (CL) 1
CRESWICK V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Hamish Everett (RC) 3
Charles Dent (RC) 2
Patrick Taranto (C) 1
BALLAN V SKIPTON
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 3
Sam Willian (S) 2
Harley Bongart (B) 1
DAYLESFORD V CLUNES
Ben Jones (D) 3
James Evans (D) 2
Damian Fazio (C) 1
DUNNSTOWN V HEPBURN
Flynn Stevenson (D) 3
Ricky Ferraro (H) 2
Matt Bulluss (D) 1
LEARMONTH V GORDON
Adam Toohey (G) 3
Zack Ryan (G) 2
Will Green (L) 1
WAUBRA V BUNINYONG
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 3
Darcy Jenkins (W) 2
Jesse Marshall (Bu 1
ROUND 4
BEAUFORT V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Levi Cox (B) 3
Michael Todd (B) 2
Lachlan Murray (B) 1
SPRINGBANK V CRESWICK
James Thompson (S) 3
Justin Simpson (S) 2
Stephen Staunton (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BALLAN
Harley Bongart (B) 3
Edward Denouden (RC) 2
Brayden Ferguson (RC) 1
SKIPTON V DAYLESFORD
Sam Willian (S) 3
Chris Peart (D) 2
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 1
CLUNES V DUNNSTOWN
Khyle Forde (D) 3
Flynn Stevenson (D) 2
Dominic Makur (C) 1
HEPBURN V LEARMONTH
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Andrew McKay (H) 2
Joe Malone (H) 1
GORDON V WAUBRA
Jordan Clampit (G) 3
Billy Griffith (G) 2
Tye Murphy (G) 1
BUNINYONG V NEWLYN
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 3
Dan Wehrung (N) 2
Keelan Fejo (B) 1
ROUND 5
CARNGHAM-LINTON V BUNGAREE
Lachlan Thornton (B) 3
Andrew Milroy (B) 2
Josh Foley (CL) 1
CRESWICK V BEAUFORT
Lachlan Murray (B) 3
Josh McDermott (B) 2
Cormac Mahony (B) 1
BALLAN V SPRINGBANK
Todd Finco (S) 3
James Thompson (S) 2
Zak Bozanich (S) 1
DAYLESFORD V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Benjamin Harris (RC) 3
Luke Philp (RC) 2
Mitchell McLaughlin (RC) 1
DUNNSTOWN V SKIPTON
Baiden Cracknell (D) 3
Khyle Forde (D) 2
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 1
LEARMONTH V CLUNES
Damon Folkes (L) 3
Brenton Powell (L) 2
Nicholas Willox (L) 1
WAUBRA V HEPBURN
Andrew McKay (H) 3
Sean Tighe (H) 2
James Lukich (W) 1
NEWLYN V GORDON
Sean Willmott (N) 3
James Martinovic (G) 2
Adam Toohey (G) 1
ROUND 6
BUNGAREE V CRESWICK
Andrew Milroy (B) 3
Lachlan Thornton (B) 2
Thomas Elliott (B) 1
BEAUFORT V BALLAN
Levi Cox (Be) 3
James Vanderkley (Be) 2
Harley Bongart (Ba) 1
SPRINGBANK V DAYLESFORD
Kieran Maher (S) 3
Christopher Quinlan (S) 2
Connor Parkin (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V DUNNSTOWN
Flynn Stevenson (D) 3
Khyle Forde (D) 2
Connor Tangey (D) 1
SKIPTON V LEARMONTH
Samuel Willian (S) 3
Andrew Pitson (S) 2
Nick Martin (L) 1
CLUNES V WAUBRA
Dacry Jenkins (W) 3
Dominic Makur (C) 2
Ryan Thompson (C) 1
HEPBURN V NEWLYN
Andrew McKay (H) 3
Sean Tighe (H) 2
Daniel O'Halloran (H) 1
GORDON V BUNINYONG
Adam Toohey (G) 3
Matthew Stokes (G) 2
Jesse Marshall (B) 1
ROUND 7
CRESWICK V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Luke Ryan (C) 3
Jordan Hayes (CL) 2
James Anagnostou (C) 1
BALLAN V BUNGAREE
Lachlan Thornton (B) 3
Harley Bongart (B) 2
Dakin Morris (B) 1
DAYLESFORD V BEAUFORT
Chris Peart (D) 3
Samuel Winnard (D) 2
Cormac Mahony (B) 1
DUNNSTOWN V SPRINGBANK
Kieran Maher (S) 3
Todd Finco (S) 2
Khyle Forde (D) 1
LEARMONTH V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Luke Philp (RC) 3
Peter Norman (L) 2
Zac Jenkins (RC) 1
WAUBRA V SKIPTON
Thomas Ford (W) 3
Nic Moran (W) 2
Samuel Willian (S) 1
NEWLYN V CLUNES
Dylan Fishwick (N) 3
Marcus Darmody (N) 2
Dylan Bulluss (C) 1
BUNINYONG V HEPBURN
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Ricky Ferraro (H) 2
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 1
ROUND 8
CARNGHAM-LINTON V BALLAN
Harley Bongart (B) 3
Benjamin Nuemann (B) 2
Tyson Scoble (CL) 1
BUNGAREE V DAYLESFORD
Noah Browning (B) 3
Andrew Milroy (B) 2
Chris Peart (D) 1
BEAUFORT V DUNNSTOWN
Flynn Stevenson (D) 3
Will Henderson (D) 2
Levi Cox (B) 1
SPRINGBANK V LEARMONTH
Dylan Shelley (S) 3
Todd Finco (S) 2
Brenton Powell (L) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V WAUBRA
Geordie Lukich (W) 3
James Lukich (W) 2
Anthony Fagan (RC) 1
SKIPTON V NEWLYN
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 3
Samuel William (S) 2
Jack Romeril (S) 1
CLUNES V BUNINYONG
Ryan Thompson (C) 3
Dominic Makur (C) 2
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 1
HEPBURN V GORDON
Connor Ascough (G) 3
Daniel O'Halloran (H) 2
Adam Toohey (G) 1
ROUND 9
BALLAN V CRESWICK
Trent Laurie (B) 3
Lleyton Scheele (C) 2
Ryan Bongart (B) 1
DAYLESFORD V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Benjamin Jones (D) 3
Jordan Hayes (CL) 2
Chris Peart (D) 1
DUNNSTOWN V BUNGAREE
Khyle Forde (D) 3
Andrew Milroy (B) 2
Ben Dodd (B) 1
LEARMONTH V BEAUFORT
Damon Folkes (L) 3
Brenton Powell (L) 2
Josh Findlay (L) 1
WAUBRA V SPRINGBANK
Stephen Staunton (S) 3
James Lukich (W) 2
Christopher Quinlan (S) 1
NEWLYN V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Dan Wehrung (N) 3
Luke Philp (RC) 2
Marcus Darmody (N) 1
BUNINYONG V SKIPTON
Samuel Willian (S) 3
Jesse Marshall (B) 2
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 1
GORDON V CLUNES
Adam Toohey (G) 3
Sam Griffiths (G) 2
Jordan Thomas (C) 1
ROUND 10
CRESWICK V DAYLESFORD
Dane-Francis Whitfield (C) 3
Chris Peart (D) 2
James Anagnastou (C) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V DUNNSTOWN
Lester Guiao (D) 3
Khyle Forde (D) 2
Lachlan Taylor (D) 1
BUNGAREE V LEARMONTH
Hamish Crawley (L) 3
Will Green (L) 2
Monty Judd (L) 1
BEAUFORT V WAUBRA
James Lukich (W) 3
Daniel Jones (B) 2
Tom Nash (W) 1
SPRINGBANK V NEWLYN
Shannon Donegan (S) 3
Conor Long (N) 2
Stephen Staunton (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BUNINYONG
Jesse Marshall (B) 3
Keelan Fejo Buniyong 2
Edward DenOuden (RC) 1
SKIPTON V GORDON
Samuel William (S) 3
Lachie Wills (S) 2
Mick Nolan (G) 1
CLUNES V HEPBURN
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Andrew McKay (H) 2
Ricky Ferraro (H) 1
ROUND 11
DAYLESFORD V BALLAN
Chris Peart (D) 3
Xavier Walsh (D) 2
Matthew Smith-Bye (B) 1
DUNNSTOWN V CRESWICK
Khyle Ford (D) 3
Hamish Hallahan (D) 2
Mitch Henderson (D) 1
LEARMONTH V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Damon Folkes (L) 3
Brenton Powell (L) 2
Peter Norman (L) 1
WAUBRA V BUNGAREE
Andrew Milroy (B) 3
Aiden Broughton (W) 2
Thomas Ford (W) 1
NEWLYN V BEAUFORT
Christopher Carey (N) 3
Dylan Fishwick (N) 2
Sean Wilmott (N) 1
BUNINYONG V SPRINGBANK
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 3
Jack Robertson (B) 2
James Thompson (S) 1
GORDON V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Ben Schiltz (G) 3
Tye Murphy (G) 2
Matthew Aikman (RC) 1
HEPBURN V SKIPTON
Andrew McKay Hepburn 3
Ricky Ferraro (H) 2
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 1
ROUND 12
BALLAN V DUNNSTOWN
Khyle Forde (D) 3
Matt Bulluss (D) 2
Flynn Stevenson (D) 1
CRESWICK V LEARMONTH
Will Green (L) 3
Damon Folkes (L) 2
Ethan Prenc (L) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V WAUBRA
James Lukich (W) 3
Darcy Jenkins (W) 2
Jordan Hayes (CL) 1
BUNGAREE V NEWLYN
Dan Wehrung (N) 3
John Butler (B) 2
Luke Prendergast (N) 1
BEAUFORT V BUNINYONG
Dominic Sliwa (Bu) 3
Tyrone Ross (Bu) 2
Levi Cox (Be) 1
SPRINGBANK V GORDON
Mick Nolan (G) 3
Justin Simpson (S) 2
Ethan Crackel (G) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V HEPBURN
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Andrew McKay (H) 2
Matthew Aikman (RC) 1
SKIPTON V CLUNES
Josh Thompson (C) 3
Ryan Thompson (C) 2
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 1
ROUND 13
DUNNSTOWN V DAYLESFORD
Will Henderson (Du) 3
Matt Bulluss (Du) 2
Josh Renga (Du) 1
LEARMONTH V BALLAN
Brenton Powell (L) 3
Todd Curran (L) 2
Ryan Bongart (B) 1
WAUBRA V CRESWICK
Lleyton Scheele (C) 3
Ethan Henderson (C) 2
Nic Moran (W) 1
NEWLYN V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Thomas Carey (N) 3
Paddy Labbett (N) 2
Dan Wehrung (N) 1
BUNINYONG V BUNGAREE
Jack Robertson (Bunin) 3
Jaykeb Lench (Bung) 2
Jarrod Rodgers (Bunin) 1
GORDON V BEAUFORT
Tye Murphy (G) 3
Ben Schiltz (G) 2
Adam Toohey (G) 1
HEPBURN V SPRINGBANK
Daniel O'Halloran (H) 3
Andrew McKay (H) 2
Sean Tighe (H) 1
CLUNES V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Luke Philp (RC) 3
Cameron Richardson (RC) 2
Josh Thompson (C) 1
ROUND 14
DAYLESFORD V LEARMONTH
Will Green (L) 3
Taylor Hall (L) 2
Xavier Walsh (D) 1
BALLAN V WAUBRA
Harley Bongart (B) 3
Nic Moran (W) 2
Daniel Nielsen (B) 1
CRESWICK V NEWLYN
Dan Wehrung (N) 3
Dane-Francis Whitfield (C) 2
Thomas Carey (N) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V BUNINYONG
Keelan Fejo (B) 3
Caius Barrenger (B) 2
Ben Morcom-Knight (B) 1
BUNGAREE V Gordon
Lachlan Thornton (B) 3
Mick Nolan (G) 2
Zack Ryan (G) 1
BEAUFORT V HEPBURN
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Ned Johns (H) 2
Andrew McKay (H) 1
SPRINGBANK V CLUNES
James Thompson (S) 3
Joel Maher (S) 2
Dylan Shelley (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V SKIPTON
Samuel Willian (S) 3
Matthew Aikman (RC) 2
Mitch Gilbert (S) 1
ROUND 15
LEARMONTH V DUNNSTOWN
Flynn Stevenson (D) 3
Riley Adams (D) 2
Will Green (L) 1
WAUBRA V DAYLESFORD
James Lukich (W) 3
Hayden Hughes (W) 2
Ben Jones (D) 1
NEWLYN V BALLAN
Christopher Carey (N) 3
Paddy Labbett (N) 2
Tyler Trickey (B) 1
BUNINYONG V CRESWICK
Jarrod Rodgers (B) 3
Geoffrey Lovett (B) 2
Patrick Taranto (C) 1
GORDON V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Macauley Griffiths (G) 3
Tye Murphy (G) 2
Zac Ryan (G) 1
HEPBURN V BUNGAREE
Ricky Ferraro (H) 3
Daniel O'Halloran (H) 2
Sean Tighe (H) 1
CLUNES V BEAUFORT
Nicholas Clarke (C) 3
Levi Cox (B) 2
Josh Thompson (C) 1
SKIPTON V SPRINGBANK
Brett Maher (Sp) 3
Samuel Willian (Sk) 2
Mitch Gilbert (Sk) 1
ROUND 16
DUNNSTOWN V WAUBRA
Brayden Leonard (D) 3
Thomas Ford (W) 2
Joseph Stefani (D) 1
DAYLESFORD V NEWLYN
Chris Peart (D) 3
Marcus Darmody (N) 2
BALLAN V BUNINYONG
Jarrod Rodgers (Bunin) 3
Geoffrey Lovett (Bunin) 2
Harley Bongart (Ball) 1
CRESWICK V GORDON
Jordan Clampit (G) 3
Adam Toohey (G) 2
Sam Griffiths (G) 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON V HEPBURN
Sean Tighe (H) 3
Mitchell McKay (H) 2
Mitchell Banner (H) 1
BUNGAREE V CLUNES
Lachlan Thornton (B) 3
Andrew Milroy (B) 2
Nicholas Wrigley (C) 1
BEAUFORT V SKIPTON
Samuel Willian (S) 3
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 2
Mitch Gilbert (S) 1
SPRINGBANK V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Joel Maher (S) 3
Todd Finco (S) 2
Shannon Donegan (S) 1
ROUND 17
WAUBRA V LEARMONTH
Lachlan McLeod (W) 3
Tom Nash Waubra (W) 2
Nic Moran (W) 1
NEWLYN V DUNNSTOWN
Khyle Forde (D) 3
Flynn Stevenson (D) 2
Riley Adams (D) 1
BUNINYONG V DAYLESFORD
Geoffrey Lovett (B) 3
Harrison Mulcahy (B) 2
Benjamin Jones (D) 1
GORDON V BALLAN
Adam Toohey (G) 3
Billy Griffiths (G) 2
Tye Murphy (G) 1
HEPBURN V CRESWICK
Daniel O'Halloran (H) 3
Rick Ferraro (H) 2
Sean Tighe (H) 1
CLUNES V CARNGHAM-LINTON
Josh Thompson (C) 3
Damian Fazio (C) 2
Nicholas Clarke (C) 1
SKIPTON V BUNGAREE
Samuel Willian (S) 3
Daniel Kilpatrick (S) 2
Mitch Gilbert (S) 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BEAUFORT
Mitchell McLaughlin (RC) 3
Laityn Withers (RC) 2
Daniel Jones (B) 1
BALLAN: Harley Bongart 14, Trent Laurie 3, Benjamin Nuemann 2, Ryan Bongart 2, Matthew Smith-Bye 1, Daniel Nielsen 1, Tyler Trickey 1
BEAUFORT:Levi Cox 7, Daniel Jones 5, Lachlan Murray 4, Michael Todd 2, Josh McDermott 2, Cormac Mahony 2, Tim Haase 1
BUNGAREE: Lachlan Thornton 17, Andrew Milroy 14, Noah Browning 3, John Butler 2, Jaykeb Lench 2, Matt Geary 1, Dakin Morris 1, Ben Dodd 1
BUNINYONG: Jarrod Rodgers 19, Jesse Marshall 7, Geoffrey Lovett 7, Keelan Fejo 6, Jack Robertson 5, Dominic Sliwa 3, Tyrone Ross 2, Caius Barrenger 2, Harrison Mulcahy 2, Ben Morcom-Knight 1
CARNGHAM-LINTON: Jordan Hayes 5, Kynan Raven 1, Josh Foley 1, Tyson Scoble 1
CLUNES: Damian Fazio 8, Josh Thompson 8, John Fazio 5, Ryan Thompson 5, Nicholas Clarke 4, Dominic Makur 3, Dylan Bulluss 1, Jordan Thomas 1, Nicholas Wrigley 1
CRESWICK: Lleyton Scheeles 6, Dane-Francis Whitfield 5, Luke Ryan 3, James Anagnostou 2, Ethan Henderson 2, Patrick Taranto 2
DAYLESFORD: Chris Peart 15, Benjamin Jones 11, Benjamin Harris 3, Xavier Walsh 3, James Evans 2, Samuel Winnard 2
DUNNSTOWN: Khyle Forde 23, Flynn Stevenson 14, Matt Bullus 7, Will Henderson 5, Baiden Cracknell 3, Lester Guiao 3, Brayden Leonard 3, Riley Adams 3, Thomas Wardell 2, Mitch Henderson 2, Hamish Hallahan 2, Lachlan Taylor 1, Josh Renga 1, Joseph Stefani 1
GORDON: Adam Toohey 17, Mick Nolan 9, Tye Murphy 9, Ben Schiltz 7, Jordan Clampit 6, Zack Ryan 4, Billy Griffith 4, Connor Ascough 3, Macauley Griffiths 3, Sam Griffiths 3, James Martinovic 2, Ethan Crackel 1
HEPBURN: Sean Tighe 26, Andrew McKay 21, Ricky Ferraro 15, Daniel O'Halloran 10, Ned Johns 2, Mitchell McKay 2, Joe Malone 1, Mitchell Banner 1
LEARMONTH: Brenton Powell 15, Will Green 12, Damon Folkes 11, Nicholas Willox 4, Hamish Crawley 3, Peter Norman 3, Todd Curran 2, Taylor Hall 2, Josh Findlay 1, Monty Judd 1, Ethan Prenc 1
NEWLYN: Dan Wehrung 14, Sean Willmott 7, Christopher Carey 6, Dylan Fishwick 5, Marcus Darmody 5, Thomas Carey 4, Paddy Labbett 4, Marcus Tilley 2, Conor Long 2, Luke Prendergast 1
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Luke Philp 10, Matthew Aikman 4, Mitchell McLaughlin 4, Jack Kelly 3, Hamis Everett 3, Zac Jenkins 3, Edward DenOuden 3, Tom Fagg 2, Charles Dent 2, Cameron Richardson 2, Laityn Withers 2, Joel Bragagnolo 1, Brayden Ferguson 1, Anthony Fagan 1
SKIPTON: Sam Willian 30, Daniel Kilpatrick 17, Mitch Gilbert 4, Patrick Graham 2, Lachie Wills 2, Jack McClure 1, Jack Romerill 1
SPRINGBANK: Todd Finco 13, James Thompson 11, Joel Maher 8, Stepen Staunton 5, Zak Bozanich 4, Justin Simpson 4, Dylan Shelley 4, Shannon Donegan 4, Andrew Challis 3, Kieran Maher 3, Christopher Quinlan 3, Brett Maher 3
WAUBRA: James Lukich 14, Thomas Ford 8, Nic Moran 6, Darcy Jenkins 4, Geordie Lukich 3, Lachlan McLeod 3, Aiden Broughton 2, Hayden Hughes 2, Tom Nash 1
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
