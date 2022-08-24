The Courier

Skipton's Sam Willian 2022 CHFL best and fairest | Geoff Taylor Medal voting details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 28 2022 - 12:35am, first published August 24 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton midfielder Sam Willian with the 2022 Geoff Taylor Medla. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Skipton joint coach and midfielder Sam Willian is the Central Highlands Football League senior best and fairest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.