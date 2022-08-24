Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe voted 2022 The Courier CHFL player of year

Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe is The Courier CHFL player of the year.
He polled 104 votes across the Burras' 16 games to finish 20 clear of Waubra's Jame Lukich.
Tighe figured among the votes on 14 occasions.
In his first season with Hepburn, he has been a dominant tap ruckman and instrumental in the Burras reaching a preliminary final.
Mitch Banner lured Tighe to Hepburn after landing the senior coaching role this season.
Their association goes back a decade when they played together at South Fremantle in the WAFL and then again alongside each other at Williamstown in the VFL for a few years.
Tighe and Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde vied for the lead in the award for most of the season.
However, missing one match and then a late season bye resulted in Forde losing touch.,
Lukich charged late after picking up just one vote in the opening three rounds.
BALLAN
31-H Bongart
22-R Bongart
19-D Nielsen
8-M Smith-Bye
6-A Bongart,
4-T Trickey, L Conlan,
3-E Shaw
2-D Trickey, J Stone, T Cox
1-J Homewood, H Thompson
BEAUFORT
39-D Jones
19-L Murray
17-L Cox
14-M Todd
10-B Thomas
11-T Haase
8-C Mahony
6-J Vanderkley,
5-B Northern, J McDermott, R Zelencich
4-B Connelly
3-B Howard, W Dempsey, L Ward
BUNGAREE
35-A Milroy, L Thornton
15-J Butler
14-D Morris
13-N Browning
12-A Browning
11-J Sardo
10-M Geary, J Walter
7-B Willian
6-T Gough, A Ross, J Lench, T Elliott, M Lawless
4-D Murphy
3-B Dodd, X Curran, C O'Keefe, H Couzens
2-J Summers, M Hay
1-S Hammond
BUNINYONG
69-J Rodgers
41-T Ross
28-G Lovett
17-J Marshall
15-J Robertson
14-K Fego
13-J Arnold, D Sliwa, M Warner
12-C Barrenger
11-D Kelly,
8-L Cullen, H Mulcahy
5-N Shell, L Burbridge, W Porter
4-H Givvens
3-M Arnold, A Hart
2-J Marshman
1-M Turner, J Atkinson
CARNGHAM-LINTON
28-K Raven
11-W Bruty
6-I Kirby, Justin O'Brien
5-J Foley
3-J Hayes
2-T Raven, T Scoble
T-Curran, M Giddings
CLUNES
45-J Thompson
35-N Clarke
26-R Thompson
16-J Fazio
12-A Riches
11-C Newton
10-D Fazio, J Robertson
8-A Bowd
7-B Davidson
6-D Makur
3-N Wrigley, C Wrigley
2-J Thomas, T Nunn
CRESWICK
23-L Scheele
22-DF Whitfield
21-J Anagnostou
15-P Tarrant
14-E Anderson
12-J Thomas
9-B Sternberg, L Ryan, R Cox
7-J Mason, D Pearson
6-T Landwehr, L Blake
5-A Sedgwick, C New
4-J Allison, L Blake
3-T Scott, C Robinson
2-J Marshman
1-T Haintz, B Plover, M Turner
DAYLESFORD
41-C Peart
25-X Walsh
18-S O'Brien
17-S Winnard
14-B Jones
11-T Maher
10-L Jones
9-M Cummings, T Sullivan
6-T Nesbitt
5-T Conroy
4-S Clarke
3-J Whelan
2-S Naylor
1-S Hughes, M Pasahidis
DUNNSTOWN
78-K Forde
54-W Henderson
46-F Stevenson
21-A Caligiuri
18-B Cracknell
16-M Bulluss
14-J Leonard
13-B Leonard, R Adams
9-T Wardell
8-M Henderson, J Learmonth
7-K Dickson
6-J Stefani
5-L Taylor
4-T Parsons, K Mullane
3-H Hallahan
2-P Britt
1-B Collins, L Guigo, M Djordjevic
GORDON
50-A Toohey
38-T Murphy
36-M Nolan
33-S Griffiths
28-B Griffiths
23-Z Ryan
17-E Crackel
15-M Griffiths, B Horsham
14-R Ranieri
12-B Frazer
11-C Ascough
9-J Clampit
8-M Hoy
7-M Gunnell, B Schiltz
5-B Hallam, B Sutcliffe
4-J Gorman, C Winter
3-H Biggs
2-R Clampit
1-L Reynolds
HEPBURN
104-S Tighe
61-A McKay
39-R Ferraro
32-D O'Halloran
29-M Banner
25-N Johns
19-R Jenkins
14-J Clarke
11-J Wallesz
10-J Hogan, M McKay
7-C Bath
4-Z Kupsch
3-N Rodgers, J Pendretti
1-J Grant, J Malone
LEARMONTH
55-W Green
48-D Folkes
21-H Crawley
17-B Powell, M Harbour
16-J Laidlaw
13-T Martin
9-C Smith
8-N Willox, J Graham, T McKechnie
5-N Martin
4-O Ross, M Rowe
3-M Judd
2-K Swan, T Hall, J Rich, J Crilly, T Curran
1-J Findlay
NEWLYN
33-D Wehrung
31-C Carey
28-S Willmott
15-M Darmody
13-M Tilley
12-P Labbett
11-L Prendergast, D Fishwick
10-T Carey, C Long
8-L Gill
6-L Gunn,
4-J Fryar, J Lee, M Cosgrave
2-W Lund
1-C McGrath, S Murphy-McKay, J Labbett
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
29-L Withers, Jenkins
20-A Gercovich
19-J Bragagnolo
17-Z Priddle
16-L Philp
14-Ed Denouden, M Aikman
13-B Harris, R Armstrong
12-M Brehaut, M McLaughlin, L Baker
8-R Aikman
5-J Kelly
4-M Riding, J Dowell
3-C Richardson. A Gray, D Christie
2-J Carr
SKIPTON
51-S Willian
32-B McKimmie
29-D Kilpatrick
20-J Maddock
16-E Boyer
15-L Stranks, J Peeters
13-M Romeril
12-A McLean, T Hughes
11-R Monument
10-K White
9-S Romeril, A Pitson
8-J Draffin, J Romeril
7-M Gilbert
6-J Kirby, J Peters
4-J McClure, N Olver, B Krol
3-B Thompson, P Graham
SPRINGBANK
56-T Finco
52-S Staunton
35-K Maher
31-D Shelley
30-J Thompson
25-J Maher
18-I Pertzel
16-C Parkin
15-H Twaits
14-C Quinlan
12-P Glanford
10-J Simpson
9-Z Bozanich
8-M Lakey
4-S Donegan
3-J Mason
2-R Maher, B Maher
1-A Challis
WAUBRA
84-J Lukich
24-C McGrath
22-H Hughes
16-G Lukich, T Ford
13-B Green, D Jenkins
8-N Moran
7-T Nash, D Hinchliffe
4-M Miller, H Baldwinson, A Murphy
2-W Corbett. A Broughton
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
