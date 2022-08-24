The Courier

Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe voted 2022 The Courier CHFL player of year

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 28 2022 - 12:43am, first published August 24 2022 - 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Tighe with his The Courier CHFL player of the year award.

Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe is The Courier CHFL player of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.