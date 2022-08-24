A judge has handed a lengthy jail term to a repeat sex offender, who he feared had the potential to "corrupt" his young victims through explicit messages he sent them on social media.
Intellectually disabled man Travis Walker, 26, pleaded guilty in the County Court for charges relating to messages he sent to 43 girls from the ages of 12 to 17 between January and November 2020, through Facebook.
Of the victims Walker messaged, 18 communications were classed as 'overtly sexual'.
On one occasion, a girl of an unknown age declined Walker's invitation to be a '"f**k buddy".
He replied, "I will rape you".
Other messages included asking a 17-year-old girl if she would let him "play with" her, discussing meeting a 15-year-old girl and touching her breasts, and asking another 17-year-old girl to send him explicit images of herself: "Can I get my dirty photos now?"
He also sent explicit images of his genitalia to multiple victims on multiple occasions.
In April of the same year, Walker sent a video to 11 people, believed to be adults, of an 80-second video of an elderly man engaging in bestiality.
Walker had been convicted and placed on the Sex Offenders Register in February 2019 for previous offending.
The court heard the Ararat man had an IQ of 48, placing him in the category of having a mild intellectual disability.
In May and November 2020, police executed search warrants at his Ararat home and seized mobile phones and a laptop.
Analysis of a phone found a naked image of a 16-year-old complainant in front of a mirror.
In an Impact Statement, one victim described her experience as "horrible".
"This has been a lesson for me to learn and has taken its toll," the statement read.
"This horrible situation has created trust issues and pressure."
Across the psychological reports submitted to the court - the earliest from 2016 - it was noted Walker felt lonely and wanted 'a sexual partner with a person he felt he could love,' had at least a moderate to high risk of sexual reoffending, and would require treatment to find an age-appropriate sexual partner.
Judge Peter Lauritsen said Walker's moral culpability was lowered because of his intellectual disability.
"[The offending] had the potential to corrupt these children, for example, you sent an image of your erect penis ... although the offending involved children exposing [themselves] ... there was no physical harm to them," the judge said.
"You did not buy or sell [the images] ... you made no attempt to disguise your identity ... you did not act as part of a network."
Walker was living in supported accommodation in Ararat at the time of the offending and has expressed interest in moving to Ballarat upon his release for better access to services.
He appeared video via link on Wednesday and appeared to bow his head for most of the sentencing.
The judge said his sentence may prompt Walker to seek help or act as a deterrent in the future.
"My sentence is by far the largest sentence you have ever received - it should have that effect on you," Judge Lauritsen said.
"My sentence must act to protect the community from you, particularly female children.
"Because of your disability you have difficulty in realising the wrongfulness of your actions, despite this, there is an element of remorse.
"Overall I would consider your prospects of rehabilitation as uncertain."
Walker was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in jail, with a non-parole period of three years and six months, and 547 days time served.
He will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
