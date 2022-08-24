The Courier

Repeat Ararat sex offender handed jail sentence in the County Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Walker. Photo: Facebook.

A judge has handed a lengthy jail term to a repeat sex offender, who he feared had the potential to "corrupt" his young victims through explicit messages he sent them on social media.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.