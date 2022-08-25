First tie in history of CHFL club championship

Buninyong and Springbank have created history by sharing the Merv and Mary Howard Memorial Champion Club Shield.
They are the first clubs to tie for the club championship since it was introduced in 1979.
They each tallied 243.5 points.
Learmonth was next best on 227.
Points are awarded based on wins in all football and netball grades ranging from four for senior football and A grade netball.
