The Courier

Buninyong and Springbank share Merv and Mary Howard Memorial Shield

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First tie in history of CHFL club championship

Buninyong and Springbank have created history by sharing the Merv and Mary Howard Memorial Champion Club Shield.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.