Federation University's new education model, which will include extended periods of workplace learning in every degree, will be highlighted at next week's national Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.
The new model, which builds on existing courses like the Bachelor of Information Technology (Professional Practice) which includes an internship and the opportunity for students to undertake 1600 hours of paid work with IBM, aims to help boost job ready skills and employment outcomes in high-need regional areas which are suffering amid the national skilled staff shortage.
University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley has been invited to take part in a panel discussion exploring Skills and Training for the Future Labour Market at the summit.
There's a disconnect between high youth unemployment in regional areas - at least double the national average - and regional industry desperately needing to address skills shortages- Professor Duncan Bentley
"Students benefit from working on projects in real workplaces, delivering practical outcomes for industry, government, and not-for-profits, with the work experience they gain contributing to their academic record," he said.
"They gain the practical skills employers are looking for. Every student will complete accredited learning in a workplace, start up or consultancy, with options for paid cadetships, internships, or working on real projects on campus to deliver practical outcomes for industry."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and treasurer Jim Chalmers will lead the summit, working with all ministers. The themes and outcomes of the summit will feed in to an Employment White Paper to help shape the future of Australia's jobs and training market.
Research has shown that students who study in regional areas are more likely to stay working and living in regional areas, which would help the regional skills shortage.
"There's a disconnect between high youth unemployment in regional areas - at least double the national average - and regional industry desperately needing to address skills shortages," Professor Bentley said.
The Victorian Skills Plan has identified the central highlands region alone will need 11,050 new workers by 2025, while the state faces a shortage of 373,000 workers within three years.
