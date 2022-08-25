The Courier

Federation University's plan to include work experience in every course in spotlight at Job Skills Summit

By Michelle Smith
August 25 2022 - 2:00am
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley

Federation University's new education model, which will include extended periods of workplace learning in every degree, will be highlighted at next week's national Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.

Michelle Smith

journalist

