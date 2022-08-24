The Courier

Sexual abuse victim families can sue church, court rules

By Emily Woods
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sexual abuse victim families can sue church, court rules

The families of child abuse victims can sue the Catholic Church, a Victorian court has ruled in a matter brought by the father of a deceased choirboy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.