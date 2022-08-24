The Courier
Daylesford's Emma Tomkins and Pauline Lillie heading to Ukraine to save animals in peril

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
Hepburn's Emma Tomkins and Pauline Lillie are heading to Ukraine to help animals affected by the conflict.

A Hepburn vet team is planning to travel to Ukraine to save animals left behind in the war-torn nation's mass exodus.

