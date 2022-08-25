Uber driver accused of following woman inside her house, assaulting her

An Uber driver who allegedly followed a passenger into her house and assaulted her will challenge the version of the events put to the court by police.
Bradley Hampson, 41, drove a woman home in the early hours of November 7 last year when he was working as an Uber driver.
Advertisement
It is alleged when they arrived at the woman's address about 1.50am, he asked her if she wanted to "shag".
The woman left the vehicle in shock.
When the woman arrived at her front door, it is alleged Hampson was beside her and followed her inside.
Hampson allegedly leaned in and tried to kiss her.
It was alleged he then touched her crotch through her clothes.
The court heard the woman immediately went to the bathroom and locked the door, then texted her sister to call the police on her behalf.
The Smythesdale man was arrested on January 3 this year, and faces charges including burglary and common assault for the matter.
Defence for the accused said there was a question of "an invitation of a sexual nature" and Hampson believed the woman had invited him inside.
The matter will return to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in December.
Witnesses to will include the woman's sister, and two attending police officers.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.