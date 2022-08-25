A lack of housing and skilled staff is colliding in Ballarat and making it difficult for business owners to offer high-quality services, experts say.
Central Highlands Regional Partnership chair Tim Matthews, as well as director of The Forge, said a lack of housing in the regions was a barrier for businesses looking for skilled staff.
"The hospitality industry is similar to a lot of other industries," Mr Matthews said.
"I think the hospitality industry has probably experienced this for a longer period of time."
Mr Matthews said he does not think wages or work hours are barriers, they are looking for workers in a variety of shifts.
"No matter the wage there seems to be problems attracting the skills at this level."
Everybody's Home's Housing Critical report, available online, said "labour mobility" was important for "a well-functioning labour market".
"We have had a couple of our chefs come to us saying, 'we really want to stay in Ballarat but we cannot find accommodation'," Mr Matthews said.
"When talking to the real estate agents you hear that we are not alone in that space."
According to SQM Research, within the 3350 postcode, rent prices have continued to grow over the past 12 years, while the vacancy rate has dropped to 1.1 per cent.
Mr Matthews said work needed to be done in a number of areas to help fix these problems within the hospitality sector.
This includes maintaining skills, creating a balance between full-time and apprentice workers, flexible hours and childcare arrangements.
"I think that we need to be thinking of both short-term and long-term solutions," Mr Matthews said.
"The problems in the hospitality industry specifically have been there for at least 20 years."
Workers shortages have been affecting Ballarat businesses for months, but has come to the forefront again as leaders in industry prepare for The Jobs and Skills Summit next week in Canberra.
While issues around migration and female participation are expected to be top priorities, the Everybody's Home report has pushed housing into the spotlight as well.
On the hotels side of things, Australian Hotel Association president David Canny, who runs The Red Lion, said the lack of staff was becoming very concerning.
"It is a massive issue, we have to restrict trading hours and it is putting pressure on existing staff," Mr Canny said. "People's expectations when they go to a venue are reasonably high and we have not been able to deliver either one of these experiences because we cannot staff them."
The Australian Hotel Association will be attending the summit next week.
Mr Canny said their priorities at the summit would be advocating for a faster visa process.
He said he had been hearing of some people waiting up to 18 months for their visa to go through.
"That is just madness when we know there is a [worker] shortage," Mr Canny said.
He acknowledged that a proper process and adequate checks would need to be done.
Mr Canny said the Immigration office needed to fast-track applications.
In terms of housing, Mr Canny said they simply needed workers on the ground.
"Whether it is room sharing or staying with existing employees or renting a room out, whatever it takes. That is an issue we will deal with when they arrive."
