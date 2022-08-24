'Heartbreaking choices': Concern over cost of living bills hit for vulnerable people

Support agencies have expressed concern that increasing water rates will compound cost-of-living pressures on our most vulnerable residents.
This week, Central Highlands Water issued its submission to the Essential Services Commission for the next five years' worth of cost increases - the plan, which is up for public comment until September 16, is for bills to increase in line with the consumer price index for 2023-24, then CPI plus 1 per cent each year until 2027-28.
The increases would help fund more efficient and greener services for the region's water supply, and ensure the service can keep up with Ballarat and Daylesford's growth.
It had earlier predicted a crisis point, with worst-case-scenario climate modelling and high demand for water levels, hitting the region by 2041 unless action is taken now.
CHW also committed to helping vulnerable customers, and doubled its support to $2.5 million.
Currently, CHW has several avenues to provide support, including tailored assistance and payment plans, access to financial counsellors, and support for those fleeing family violence.
"We have listened to our community and, based on their feedback, we have developed three key themes (for the ESC submission), which include customer care, equity and sustainability to meet our customers' needs," managing director Jeff Haydon said in a statement.
But with rocketing electricity bills, a brutal rental market, and the cost of daily essentials like food increasing and petrol about to jump by at least 20 cents, higher water bills are the last thing many people need, according to Uniting VicTas northwest Victoria general manager Annette Kelly-Egerton.
Cost of living increases have a "devastating impact" on people's lives, forcing them to "make choices they shouldn't have to make" - "impossible and heartbreaking choices between paying the rent or putting food on the table, paying their energy or water bills and paying for medicines or petrol for their car," she said in a statement.
"Our Ballarat emergency relief service, which provides food vouchers and groceries to those in need, and our Breezeway community meals program (on Dana Street) are under strain due to the level of demand and sadly a growing number of people are just getting by and only one pay cheque away from becoming homeless.
"We work closely with essential services providers, particularly energy companies, to ensure that anybody who comes to us for with their bills are not only receiving the best possible energy deals, but also to negotiate hardship assistance, which can ease some of the immediate financial pressure of paying these bills."
She urged people experiencing hardship to reach out as early as possible before problems get worse.
"Don't leave it until it's too late," she said.
"Call us on 5332 1286, drop into 105 Dana Street Ballarat or to Breezeway for a hot meal."
