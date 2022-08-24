The Courier

Ballarat water bills: Concern for vulnerable people over planned increase

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Heartbreaking choices': Concern over cost of living bills hit for vulnerable people

Support agencies have expressed concern that increasing water rates will compound cost-of-living pressures on our most vulnerable residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.