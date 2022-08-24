The important roles that pets play in our lives, and the barriers they can help break down, have been recognised and marked at a Blessing of the Pets at ACU's Ballarat campus.
Traditionally the Blessing of the Pets is held in October for the feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of pets, but with that date falling close to exams it was decided to hold the blessing early.
Dogs belonging to students, staff and even ACU Campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison received a blessing from Fr Eladio Lizada.
"At ACU we authentically value all life - of people, animals, the environment - all of creation and we do not take this gift for granted," said ACU Campus Pastoral Associate Tanya Kehoe.
She said the blessing bought staff and students together and connected them in a "beautiful way".
"It doesn't matter what faith or background, it's about the whole connection and recognition of the beauty of animals, the good things and joy they bring, and how they break barriers down," she said.
