Artisans from interstate and Victoria will travel to Ballarat to showcase their woodwork at the annual Wood and Craft Show next month.
The Ballarat Woodworkers Guild has been hosting the event for more than 30 years and organisers are looking forward to this year's event following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The show will feature stall holders, displays and a space for children to try out their woodwork skills.
Show co-ordinator and guild member Ross Holst said the event would be an opportunity for the public to see some excellent craft and wood work made from many different and exotic timbers.
He said visitors would be able to learn what could be made from wood, including from scrap wood, and the tools used to make an item.
"We will have a lot of items for sale from different members and interstate and Victorian traders," Mr Holst said.
"This is what keeps us running as we are a community group and we need to pay for power, rent as well as keeping the machinery going."
Ballarat Woodworkers Guild secretary Erika Pugh joined the group five years ago and attends the facility, located at the Ballarat Airport, five times a week.
She said she enjoyed making drop spindles and wood items from second hand furniture and scraps, and socialising with other woodwork hobbyists.
"I love taking something that looks plain and turning it into something completely different that glows and you can take pride in," Ms Pugh said.
"Women make up 20 per cent of the group. It adds a good dynamic to the group and sometimes we have our own craft night.
"You get to meet a lot of different types of characters here. We share ideas and have tutorials."
The Ballarat Wood and Craft Show will be held at the Ballarat Showgrounds, Creswick Road, on September 10 from 9am to 5pm, and September 11 from 10am to 4pm.
For more information, email Ross Holst via r.l.holst@hotmail.com
