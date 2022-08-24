For the first time in three years, 600 people will come together at the same venue to celebrate Ballarat's diverse businesses.
The 2022 Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards will be held at the Mercure Ballarat Hotel and Convention Centre on Thursday from 6pm.
Winners across 16 categories will be announced during the gala presentation dinner, with one business to be crowned business of the year.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive officer Jodie Gillett said there would be many highlights of the night, including being back together and showcasing the city's businesses.
"It's so exciting. Our business community have been amazing throughout the past three years. Our goal is to give them a night filled with fun and joy," Ms Gillett said.
"It's always important to acknowledge all the businesses who have entered the awards. The process is designed to offer a way to review your business, highlight successes and pinpoint ways to improve into the future."
The awards will acknowledge and celebrate business' strength, success, innovation and resilience.
"Of course there will winners announced as well. It doesn't matter whether you are a big business or a sole trader, everyone can have success at these awards," Ms Gillett said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were cancelled in 2020 and held virtually across Ballarat venues in October, 2021.
The business of the year award was announced at a special celebration event at the Civic Hall in November after restrictions had lifted.
