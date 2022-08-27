The Courier

ACU's Sustainability Week activities focus on living green and growing relationships

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third year ACU nursing and paramedicine students Elise Johns and Amelia Mason plant seeds as part of activities for the university's Sustainability Week. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sustainability week at ACU has more of a focus than just the environment - this year there's a focus on growing sustainable relationships and building a global community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.