Sustainability week at ACU has more of a focus than just the environment - this year there's a focus on growing sustainable relationships and building a global community.
The addition of sustainable relationships is an important one, according to ACU Campus Pastoral Associate Tanya Kehoe.
Advertisement
"Sustainability Week is more than just sustainability, it's about connection to the world certainly as far as recycling and the environment but even more importantly ... how we treat each other and value other people.
"It is about being connected to the environment and all things in it. We are battling against a throwaway culture of not just goods but people and relationships."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Kehoe said a recent encyclical from Pope Francis spoke about being stewards of the environment and connections between people and communities in a global society.
This week at ACU Ballarat students took part in planting, held a clothes swap, book swap and the university reaffirmed its commitment to campus-wide initiatives including having lights on timers, sustainable heat systems, biodegradable utensils and other practices.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.