The future of a controversial Canadian home, in the sites of developers but prized by the Ballarat Chinese community for its history, has taken a new twist with the possibility council will protect it after all.
A renewed application for the demolition of the historic home 742 Geelong Road Canadian known as Victory House and the construction of four flats in Canadian was received by the City of Ballarat the day after four councillors voted against a recommendation to protect the building.
But on Wednesday night in a surprise move, City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney informed the gallery at Wednesday's ordinary meeting that council's decision to reject a motion seeking interim protection for Victory House was not definitive, and that - on the basis of new information - the matter would return at the next planning meeting.
"At the last planning delegated committee meeting [we] did not really arrive at a decision; a decision wasn't really made, other than to not support a letter seeking an interim protection order," he said, adding that councillors had requested the matter return to the next delegated planning meeting.
"We're now in a situation where Heritage Victoria have written back to us saying they don't believe it to be of state significance, but potentially of local significance."
Director Development and Growth Natalie Robertson confirmed the site is protected - at least in the interim - from imminent demolition.
Earlier this month Councillors Mark Harris, Des Hudson, Tracy Hargreaves and Peter Eddy voted against a council officer recommendation around the interim heritage order on a house at a meeting of the council's planning committee on August 17. The vote was carried 4-3, with two councillors absent.
The next day council's eservices website posted an updated application for the demolition of the home and development of the site.
The application had been withdrawn previously after the City Of Ballarat had sought an interim protection order on the building and proposed its protection to the Minister for Planning, Lizzie Blandthorn.
Charles Zhang has been advocating for the protection of victory house since the development applications were first lodged last year.
He's received research saying Victory House may be a rare survivor of a community heritage suppressed and perhaps oppressed by government policy, one that had to extensively accommodate bigotry and dismissal in Ballarat.
"The Yung Chung family and the house they lived in may be one of only a handful (if that..) of structures remaining testament to the resilience of the Chinese people who stayed on post-gold rush," the research says.
In a letter from the City of Ballarat to Simon Ambrose, CEO of the National Trust, and copied to Mr Zhang, council's director of development and growth Natalie Robertson outlines how Victory was rejected for protection by councillors and is not currently a property of state significance.
However Ms Robertson notes DELWP "have advised that the site will be included on the Victorian Heritage Inventory, because it has the potential to contain historical archaeological deposits and artefacts.
"Under the terms of the Heritage Act, it will be necessary for any developer to obtain a Consent from the Executive Director, Heritage Victoria, to authorise works which may affect the identified heritage values of the place."
Mr Zhang intends to ask a question at the City of Ballarat's council meeting (tonight?) , pointing out the history of Chinese culture in the city has been systematically erased.
"Our physical heritage in Ballarat has been wiped away," Mr Zhang says.
"Our joss house was demolished, our gardens built over, the gravestones of our ancestors pulled up and used as gutters in the cemetery. Councillors voted against the advice of heritage and planning experts. Why?"
Mr Zhang was joined in his opinion by Doug Lougoon, president of Bendigo Chinese Association.
In an interview with The Courier, Mr Lagoon said there was a stark difference between the physical history of the Chinese community in Ballarat compared to Bendigo, where many buildings had been retained and restored and formed part of the city's celebration of its Chinese heritage.
Mr Zhang has sought support from the Chinese community in Melbourne to have Victory recognised, saying he is also organising a petition.
"I will lie down in front of bulldozers to save this home," Mr Zhang said.
Victory, a 120-year-old home central to the history of Chinese contributions to the cultural, mining, and working life of Ballarat, was the subject of an extensive heritage analysis by Dr Robyn Ballinger prior to a recent council planning committee meeting.
