Rokewood-Corindhap's Kate Omeara has won her second consecutive Central Highlands Netball League A grade best and fairest award in just her second season with the Hoppers.
She polled 43 votes through 16 games for the Hoppers, finishing a whopping 16 votes clear of Learmonth's Shianne Milera who polled 27 votes.
Advertisement
The Hoppers' centre credited her teammates in helping her achieve back-to-back best and fairests.
"It is lovely to go home with an individual award but it does not mean much if you don't have a team behind you to celebrate it with," Omeara said.
"I want to say thank you to the talented girls I have shared the court with this year and we have bigger and better things to come as a team over the next couple of weeks."
Omeara was a regular feature in the best players, polling votes in all 16 games with 11 best-on-court performances as her Hoppers enjoyed a sensational home-and-away season.
"We have had a very strong season which I think I can credit to our team unity and our coaching unit," Omeara said.
"To only lose two games for the season is an incredible return."
The Hoppers' 14-2 record saw them earn a fourth-place finish in the Central Highlands Netball League season.
Omeara joined the Hoppers from North Warrnambool before the 2021 Central Highlands Netball League season and has been one of the key reasons behind her side's success.
"I come from a strong junior development background in North Warrnambool, which is where I still live," Omeara said.
"I thought I would come up here and play out at Rokewood for a change of pace and I've found a love for it. The culture at the club is really brilliant and that goes from seniors all the way down."
She began the season with five straight best-on-court performances to hold a five-vote advantage over Learmonth's Claire Blower through the opening five rounds.
As Omeara's red-hot start rolled on, so too did her Hoppers', as Rokewood-Corindhap started the season on a six-game winning streak before losing to Learmonth in round seven.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Kerry Lightfoot was full of praise for Omeara.
"Kate is an amazing athlete and an absolute powerhorse. Deeper into the game when everyone else is tiring Kate is just warming up and getting better and better," Lightfoot said.
"She is really inspirational. She is a danger on the court because of her intercepting ability and she covers the court so well."
Omeara increased her lead to a remarkable 12-vote advantage by round 12 as Learmonth's Shianne Milera and Claire Blower began to share the votes for the Lakies.
Advertisement
It was no surprise Lightfoot "absolutely" thought Omeara was a chance to go back-to-back this year.
"She is very consistent game in and game out," Lightfoot said.
"It is very rare for her to make a mistake and if anyone is in trouble they can put the ball in Kate's direction and she will win a contest every time."
Rokewood-Corindhap prepares for a semi-final clash against Beaufort, after suffering a heavy qualifying final defeat to minor premiers Buninyong.
The Hoppers and the Crows went head-to-head as recently as round 17, with Rokewood-Corindhap winning by 31 points and Omeara earning best-on-court honours for the 11th time this season.
Learmonth's dynamic duo of Shianne Milera and Claire Blower finished second and third in the count with 27 and 26 votes, respectively.
Advertisement
Dunnstown's Paris Shrive claimed the B grade best and fairest in a nail-biting count, finishing two votes ahead of Buninyong's Caitlin Hughes on 21 votes.
You can check out who was at the best and fairest night in our gallery here.
If you're after more detailed results, you can check out the live blog below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.