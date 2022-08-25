Ollie Robertson looks like every other toddler and does everything they do - but what is going on inside sets him apart from most.
The toddler, who turns two next month, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was three weeks old, turning the Alfredton family's lives upside down and thrusting them in to the medical world of chronic illness.
Advertisement
He takes more than a dozen tablets a day - including one every time he eats - to support his pancreatic function and help his lungs fight off infection.
Then there's an hour of physiotherapy every morning and night to help avoid thick mucous clogging his lungs - not always easy for a toddler who would rather be doing other things.
But it's all vital to keep Ollie as healthy as possible.
Despite all that, Ollie is still susceptible to respiratory infections and in the past three months alone he has been hospitalised three times in Ballarat and at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
It's a challenge for parents Melanie and Peter to manage alongside the needs of Ollie's three siblings aged 11, 9 and 7.
"There's no cystic fibrosis in the family history that we know of so it was a very big shock," Ms Robertson said. "We were just thrown in to the deep end.
"But he does everything a healthy child does - you just can't see what's going on inside.
"He takes his medication perfectly, a full capsule, and I can't even swallow a tablet."
Ollie also has regular hospital stays for "tune ups" where doctors can use IV antibiotics to help treat the chronic infections associated with CF that can cause increased cough, mucus production, weight loss, and fatigue.
There have been seven admissions to hospital during his short life.
During his last stay at the Royal Children's Hospital Ollie received supplemental feeding through a naso-gastric tube to help him regain weight lost during a recent illness.
With Ollie's hospital admissions in Melbourne, which can last several weeks, at least one parent needs to stay while the other keeps family life running in Ballarat.
Families tell us that they can't imagine what they would have done without Ronald McDonald House. We've been supporting families from across Australia for 35 years and funds raised on the day will ensure that this vital, family centred care will continue long into the future- Peter Bishop
"They (older children) have been incredible. They have found it a little bit hard with hospital admissions with Ollie being away but they do their best to understand. The school counsellor has been incredible just helping the kids if they get a bit upset during class times."
COVID and restrictions on hospital visitors have also complicated the family's journey through a chronic illness that lasts a lifetime.
Advertisement
"It's been hard with COVID though not being able to have everyone in the hospital," Ms Robertson said.
Ronald McDonald House properties in Parkville and North Fitzroy have become a home-away-from-home for the family during Ollie's admissions with the whole family staying at various times or one parent at others.
"Just having that access has been incredible. We can't afford accommodation every time and if they were not there it would only be myself and Ollie in Melbourne, and Peter and the kids in Ballarat," Ms Robertson said.
"For Mother's Day, Ollie was in hospital and I was staying with the kids at Ronald McDonald House while Pete was staying with Ollie. When I woke up there was a little present from Ronald McDonald House for Mother's Day and it made me quite emotional."
If Ollie is in hospital over school holidays, the whole family stays in Melbourne together.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS
Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria and Tasmania are running a Matched Giving Day Appeal until noon on Friday August 26 when all donations will be doubled thanks to generous corporate supporters.
"We're aiming for the Stronger Together Appeal to be our largest ever single day fundraiser", Ronald McDonald House chief executive Peter Bishop said.
"Families tell us that they can't imagine what they would have done without Ronald McDonald House. We've been supporting families from across Australia for 35 years and funds raised on the day will ensure that this vital, family centred care will continue long into the future."
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.