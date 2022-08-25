A RETURN to both two-day cricket and a four-day grand final in the First XI are the key take outs from the Ballarat Cricket Association fixture which has been released.
The BCA will get underway on October 1 with reigning premiers Golden Point to host Buninyong. Other opening day matches see Darley play host to East Ballarat, Ballarat-Redan at home to Napoleons-Sebastopol and Mount Clear will clash with Brown Hill.
With the departure of North Ballarat from the First XI, it has created a bye for clubs with Wendouree having the opening round bye. The Redcaps will open their season in a blcokbuster round two clash with Golden Point at Eastern Oval.
Two day cricket will return to the BCA for the first time in three seasons on the weekends of October 28 and November 5. Those match-ups see Darley hosting Brown Hill, Ballarat-Redan facing Napoleons-Sebastopol in a return match from the opening day, Mount Clear up against Buninyong and East Point playing host to Wendouree.
In all, there will be seven two-day rounds across the 17-round season which will culminate on March 4.
The semi-finals have been scheduled for March 11 and 12 with the grand final to be played across four days on March 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Three rounds will be played on Sundays throughout the season, round seven (November 20), round 10 (December 18) and round 14 (January 22).
The BCA is still to release its fixtures for the Second XI through to the Fifth XI as clubs confirm what teams will be competing. It is expected that the Second XI will be split into two divisions, with 10 clubs in one division and eight in another.
Round 1 (1 Oct) Darley v East Ballarat, Ballarat-Redan v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Golden Point v Buninyong, Mt Clear v Brown Hill, Wendouree Bye
Round 2 (Oct 8) Brown Hill v Darley, East Ballarat v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Golden Point v Wendouree, Ballarat-Redan v Mt Clear, Buninyong Bye
Round 3 (Oct 15) Brown Hill v Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point v East Ballarat, Mt Clear v Buninyong, Wendouree v Darley, Napoleons-Sebastopol Bye
Round 4 (Oct 22) Napoleons-Sebastopol v Wendouree, East Ballarat v Brown Hill, Mt Clear v Golden Point, Buninyong v Ballarat-Redan, Darley Bye
Round 5 (Oct 29 and Nov 5) Darley v Brown Hill, Ballarat-Redan v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Mt Clear v Buninyong, East Ballarat v Wendouree, Golden Point Bye
Round 6 (Nov 12 and 19) Napoleons-Sebastopol v Mt Clear, Buninyong v Darley, Golden Point v East Ballarat, Wendouree v Ballarat-Redan, Brown Hill Bye
Round 7 (Nov 20) Darley v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Mt Clear v Wendouree, Buninyong v Brown Hill, Ballarat-Redan Bye, Golden Point Bye. East Ballarat Bye
Round 8 (Nov 26 and Dec 3) Darley v East Ballarat, Brown Hill v Mt Clear, Buninyong v Golden Point, Wendouree v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Ballarat-Redan Bye
Round 9 (Dec 10 and 17) Mt Clear v East Ballarat, Brown Hill v Wendouree, Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point, Buninyong Bye, Napoleons-Sebastopol v Bye, Darley v Bye
Round 10 (Dec 18) East Ballarat v Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point v Darley, Napoleons-Sebastopol v Buninyong, Mt Clear Bye, Brown Hill Bye, Wendouree Bye
Round 11 (Jan 7) Napoleons-Sebastopol v Golden Point, Wendouree v East Ballarat, Buninyong v Darley, Brown Hill Bye, Ballarat-Redan Bye, Mt Clear Bye
Round 12 (Jan 14) Brown Hill v Golden Point, Napoleons-Sebastopol v Mt Clear, Wendouree v Buninyong, Darley v Ballarat-Redan, East Ballarat Bye
Round 13 (Jan 21) Darley v Mt Clear, Buninyong v East Ballarat, Brown Hill v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Ballarat-Redan v Wendouree, Golden Point Bye
Round 14 (Jan 22) East Ballarat v Mt Clear, Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point, Wendouree v Brown Hill, Darley Bye, Buninyong Bye, Napoleons-Sebastopol Bye
Round 15 (Jan 28 Feb 4) East Ballarat v Brown Hill, Golden Point v Mt Clear, Napoleons-Sebastopol v Darley, Buninyong v Ballarat-Redan, Wendouree Bye
Round 16 (Feb 11 and 18) Brown Hill v Buninyong, Darley v Wendouree, Mt Clear v Ballarat-Redan, Napoleons-Sebastopol v Golden Point, East Ballarat Bye
Round 17 (Feb 25 and Mar 4) East Ballarat v Napoleons-Sebastopol, Ballarat-Redan v Darley, Wendouree v Buninyong, Golden Point v Brown Hill, Mt Clear Bye
SEMI FINALS (March 11 ans 12)
FINAL (March 18, 19, 25 and 26)
