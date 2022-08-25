The Courier

BCA locks in its season's fixture for 2022-23 with a return to two-day cricket and a four-day grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOWZAT: Ballarat Cricket Association champions Golden Point will open the First XI season against Buninyong. Picture: Luke Hemer

A RETURN to both two-day cricket and a four-day grand final in the First XI are the key take outs from the Ballarat Cricket Association fixture which has been released.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.