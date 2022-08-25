A life that left a legacy of music for generations

TRIBUTE: Patricia Mary Gleeson (Pat) 7/11/1927 - 12/5/2022.
Much-loved and esteemed pianist and teacher Pat Gleeson lived her entire life at 613 Urquhart Street, Ballarat, even from birth.
Advertisement
She was a significant piano teacher in the Ballarat district, influencing the musical lives of many generations of students, in whom she instilled a love of music through a disciplined and well-rounded approach.
Her brother Mackay(Mack), to whom she was close, returned to the family home after his retirement where he lived until his death in 2006.
Miss G, as she was affectionately known, prepared her students for examinations, eisteddfodau and community concert performance.
She was intensely interested in the lives of her students and their families.
Their development beyond music was important to her and she strongly disapproved of the playing of football by the boys for fear they would damage their hands.
The students were always accompanied by her when they performed in the community and at competitions.
Sandwiches and lamingtons were provided for the trip to Dandenong and other further afield competitions.
Great emphasis was placed on the playing of duets for her students, which broadened and enriched their musical experience.
Former students speak of her with warmth and affection, understanding the importance of the hard work and discipline required to achieve excellence. Many remained in contact and continued to visit her until her death.
Miss Gleeson attended Urquhart Street Primary School, where her father was the principal.
Her education continued at Loreto Dawson Street and Loreto Abbey Mary's Mount, where she studied piano.
During the war years, US soldiers, billeted in Ballarat, were invited to the Gleeson home for afternoon tea and to listen to a young Pat play the piano.
She continued her piano studies with Roy Shepherd at the Melbourne Conservatorium.
Her long teaching career included conducting choirs at Loreto College, where she also taught piano. A private studio was established at her home.
As an accompanist, Miss Gleeson was the pianist for the Ballarat Light Orchestra, and conducted piano masterclasses and workshops interstate.
The sure knowledge that her pianistic ability was a gift from God and her deep faith sustained her throughout her life.
She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Patrick's Cathedral, where for many years she played the organ.
Advertisement
Miss Gleeson was well-known for her generosity.
She was involved at Nazareth House and gave much of her time organizing concerts and playing piano regularly there for the residents.
She volunteered at St John of God Hospital and played the piano regularly at Gandarra at the QE.
Her students performed for the Ballarat Music Lovers, Ballarat Ladies Arts Association and the Women's Association at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
She led a peaceful, contented life of gratitude for all she had.
As she entered her later years she derived pleasure from distributing music and precious possessions to current and former students.
Advertisement
She continued teaching and attending concerts in her later years, always appreciating the value that music plays in the human experience and encouraging young students in their musical journey.
In the preparation of this obituary I acknowledge the generous assistance of Lauren Knight, Kaye Valpied and many former students and friends whose lives were touched by Miss Gleeson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.