The sense of anticipation that comes with finding a new book is something all literary lovers can appreciate, and increasingly in Ballarat, uncovering your next read is just a stroll away.
Patrick, of Ballarat Central, is the custodian of 'Ballarat's Bloody Bonza Blue Box of Books Street Library' - one of a number of street libraries that popped up on our streets in the pandemic years.
Unlike a traditional library, there is no formal check out system and books are accessible from the street.
For Patrick, part of the joy of his library is listening to people walk past, depositing or delighting in finding a book to take with them on their way.
"The idea is to take one, leave one kind of vibe, so it's always looking after itself like a library. You can borrow it, you can bring it back or you can just swap it for another book," he said.
"We do find that there are times when it will be full of, you know, kids books or romance novels or adventure - really depending on who's happened to be going past.
"Regularly we're hearing people having a look through. It's really nice."
In 2019, six street libraries were registered in Ballarat.
That figure has more than doubled in 2022 with street libraries to be found in Golden Point, Ballarat, Newington, Redan, Lake Wendouree, Alfredton, Wendouree, Sebastopol, Buninyong and Glen Park.
Street Libraries Australia general manager Mel Lake said she attributed the rise in recent years to people seeking a sense of community.
"People missing that human connection and wanting to foster a sense of community even though during [lockdowns] we were unable to physically connect, that's something that we attribute that growth to," she said.
And the trend isn't expected to slow down.
"[The rise] speaks to the grassroots nature of the movement and its self perpetuating nature ... people will be walking around and seeing the libraries and they know it means community and sharing," she said.
"There's so many positive associations that will perpetuate the movement going forward.
"I expect it will continue as there are more libraries in the community, more people will notice, more people will want to have something similar of their own."
Those who are interested in starting a street library can build their own and register, or buy one from Street Library Australia ready-made.
For Book lovers seeking their next read to give them "the buzz," a map of Ballarat's street libraries can be found at streetlibrary.org.au.
"I like that moment where once you get a book and that sort of sense of anticipation when you drop into the book, when you get sucked in, that moment where you go, 'oh'," Patrick said.
"It's a hard one to explain, but there's something about it - once you understand the characters and the plot and you get invested.
"The book just goes, 'you can't put me down now'."
