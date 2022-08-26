A qualifying final match-up against the best team in the Central Highlands Netball League meant Rokewood-Corindhap's A grade finals campaign did not get off to the best start, but the fourth-placed Hoppers now avoid the undefeated Bombers until the grand final, should they both make it through.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Kerry Lightfoot was still able to take away positives from the 37-goal defeat.
Advertisement
"We knew Buninyong was going to be a difficult game. They finished on top for a reason," Lightfoot said.
"Clearly they were much better than us but we still contested well and the scoreboard did not necessarily reflect our hard work."
The Hoppers, who boast league best-and-fairest Kate Omeara, now turn their attention to Beaufort at Waubra on Saturday, which they defeated by 31 goals just two weeks ago.
"We are feeling fairly confident ahead of Beaufort. All finals matches are difficult games," Lightfoot said.
"It is really about who starts the game well and settles into the game best. It was good for us to get out on court against Buninyong to get a finals game under our belts because it has been so long since we played finals."
Springbank, which lost to Learmonth in a qualifying final, goes head-to-head with Newlyn at Buninyong on Sunday.
The Tigers won by 21 goals in their previous meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.