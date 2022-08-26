The Courier

Hoppers, Tigers ready to bounce back | Central Highlands Football League Finals Week 2 Preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
Rokewood-Corindhap's Elizabeth Den Ouden in the Hoppers' qualifying final defeat to Buninyong. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A qualifying final match-up against the best team in the Central Highlands Netball League meant Rokewood-Corindhap's A grade finals campaign did not get off to the best start, but the fourth-placed Hoppers now avoid the undefeated Bombers until the grand final, should they both make it through.

