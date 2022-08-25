It's another big night in Ballarat, with the 2022 Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards Gala Presentation Dinner being held at The Mercure.
Hundreds of people from Ballarat's business community are attending the event, the first time the awards have been held in-person in three years.
The full list of award winners will be available later tonight - in the meantime you can read about the finalists, which were announced last month.
The awards include 40 finalists across 16 categories.
Check out who is at tonight's gala event above!
