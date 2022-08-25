Ballarat's tourism, education and civic leaders are today at a Commonwealth Games forum being held at the MCG.
Representatives from a host of Ballarat organisations including Sovereign Hill, Federation University, Wadawurrong traditional owners and the City of Ballarat are believed to be being briefed as to the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Advertisement
In all, more than 150 partners including regional councils, regional tourism boards, commerce and business groups from the four regional hubs, regional Higher Education sector, tourism associations, traditional Owner Groups and the sport and recreation sector are part of the day.
It is not known if any decisions such as major events including the marathon and facilities including the games village will be announced.
Victoria 2026 Organising Committee chief executive Jeroen Weimar will be joined in a panel discussion by Commonwealth Games Australia president Ben Houston, Rodney Carter, chief executive at Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and Jess Gallagher, a tow-time para track cycling gold medalist in the tandem sprint and 1km time trial during Birmingham 2022, to talk about the opportunities the games provide across Victoria State and the team's experience at Birmingham.
Victoria 2026 will introduce a new model delivering sports to four regional hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.
Each hub will have its own athletes' village and host a range of sports. Ballarat has been programmed to host athletics and boxing and some Twenty20 cricket, however other sports have yet to be confirmed.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said the games would bring together regional partners is key to the success of this global event.
"First Peoples were at the heart of the Birmingham Handover Ceremony and we'll continue to work with Victoria's First Peoples to embed Aboriginal culture, heritage and stories in Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games," she said."
More to come.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.