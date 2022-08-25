The Courier
Ballarat's tourism, education and civic leaders are today at a Commonwealth Games forum being held at the MCG

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
August 25 2022
Mars Stadium is expected to be given a major upgrade in time for the 2026 Commonweralth Games Athletics. Picture: Adam Spencer

Ballarat's tourism, education and civic leaders are today at a Commonwealth Games forum being held at the MCG.

