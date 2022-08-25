The Courier

Ballarat RADcentre wins major 2022 Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Award

By Eugene Duffy
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 12:45pm
STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Some of the category winners of Thursday night's 2022 Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards.

Strength and conditioning gym RADcentre has been crowned Ballarat's business of the year.

