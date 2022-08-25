Strength and conditioning gym RADcentre has been crowned Ballarat's business of the year.
Owner Chris Radford and his team collected the major award, of the Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards, on Thursday night.
Judges said RADcentre, located at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre, was an original business success story that needed to be shared.
"Beginning with one man's knowledge and passion in his one-car garage, a successful business enterprise has developed through strategic planning, collaboration and partnership," the judges said.
"Their team's ability to respond, pivot and expand their business model and operations throughout the COVID pandemic has strengthened their position as a leading regional and state sports institute, rivalling the sports institutes in Melbourne."
RADcentre caters for anyone, aged from 10 to 85, who wants to become stronger, fitter and healthier within their capabilities.
"One of the keys to RADcentre's success is an extraordinary network of support and complementary partners, ranging from secondary schools and colleges, WestVic Academy of Sport and all the major sporting codes in Ballarat," judges said.
For the first time in three years, 600 people came together for the business awards at the Mercure Ballarat Hotel and Convention Centre.
Winners across 16 categories were announced during the gala presentation dinner before the business of the year was crowned.
The awards, in its 34th year, acknowledged and celebrated business' strength, success, innovation and resilience.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive officer Jodie Gillett said highlights of the night included being back together and showcasing the city's businesses.
"It's so exciting. Our business community have been amazing throughout the past three years. Our goal is to give them a night filled with fun and joy," Ms Gillett said.
The awards included 40 finalists, with 21 of those enjoying the experience for the first time. Volta was the award's first live music venue finalist and it won the creative industries business award.
