New Zealand's number one jumper The Cossack will carry the top weight in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase, 4500 metres, in Ballarat on Sunday.
The Cossack has 70kg - 1.5kg more than hometown hope Fying Agent for trainer Amy McDonald.
Advertisement
The nine-year-old is best known for his deeds over the hurdles, but trainer Paul Nelson travelled with The Cossack to Australia with the Grand National Steeplechase as one of two targets.
The other was the Grand National Hurdle at Sandown Lakeside, where he finished fifth to Saunter Boy.
He has since trialed over the fences at Coleraine as part of his preparation for Sunday.
Although The Cossack has only had the one steeplechase start - he won at Waikato in June - there is no better trainer of jumpers in NZ at the moment than Nelson.
He won last season's New Zealand jumps trainer title with 19 successes, with Thew Cossack a dominant performer.
The Cossack was unbeaten in four hurdle starts in the 2021 calendar year and in 2022 won his only three starts over the jumps in NZ before crossing the Tasman.
His regular rider Shaun Phelan takes the ride in the 10-strong field, which will tackle a heavy10 track.
Phelan knows what it is like to win on Grand National Steeplechase Day, having saluted in a maiden hurdle at the all-jumps Ballarat race day in 2019.
Champion jockey Steve Pateman is a multiple winner of the race in the saddle and will be looking to add another with Valac on Sunday.
This time though, he is also aiming to take out the Grand National for the first time as a trainer.
He has only had the Irish-bred 11-year-old in his stable for a short time.
Valac raced for Team Hayes in June and after two steeple trials for Pateman stepped out and won at Pakenham. He followed up with a third to Flying Agent in the Crisp Steeplechase.
The six-race Ballarat Turf Club program starts at 11.55am.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.