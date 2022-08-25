A historic pub in Ballarat East could be brought back to life as its 100th birthday draws near.
If approved, the Meaghers Hotel on Victoria Street could soon come back to life, with new planning permits showing plans to run five residential rooms along with a bar and beer garden.
Advertisement
The current building dates to 1923, but historical documents suggest the hotel dates back as far as 1902 at the same location.
Planning documents indicate the owners intend to be open from 7am until 1am, with a later opening on Sundays.
A pool room and TAB betting room also form part of the application.
IN THE NEWS:
Originally built to be a hotel, Meaghers has been occupied for non-residential uses in recent years and is currently empty.
The planning application does not state when the pub was last open, but it is believed to be a number of decades since the last beer was poured.
Do you remember when Meaghers Hotel was open? Let us know below.
Some of the original parts including the outhouse date back to 1923, however these would be taken down to make way for more car park access at the back of the building.
Because the outhouses are not attached to the main building they do not fall under the same heritage protections.
The planning documents said the car park spaces "are considered to be essential" to hotel operations.
Demolition of the outhouse has already been approved by a previous permit application.
Meaghers would have capacity for 250 people, half inside and half in the beer garden.
The owners intend to organise live music events and the occasional acoustic acts outside, any outside live music would end by 6pm.
Council officers have raised some concerns about the signage owners intend to attach to the verandah.
Advertisement
They do not want to take away from decorative detailing on the building.
The planning documents say any planned signs would not cover up original parts of the building.
Council officers have "strongly encouraged" the owners to restore the verandah if images of the original building can be found.
Planning documents say they are not considering restoring the verandah as part of this current application.
The building and The Meaghers Hotel have a long history in Ballarat, with reports dating back to 1902, where a man was fined £3, or a month's imprisonment for "using insulting words" to the licensee James Walsh.
According to a news report in The Argus newspaper, a man named Denis Carey was also fined £2, or 14 days' imprisonment, for assaulting Walsh, and £3, or a month in gaol, for resisting arrest.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.