Rewatch CHFL semi-final thriller - Springbank v Skipton

The 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals are here and they produced another heart-stopper at Waubra on Saturday, with Springbank running down skipton in the last quarter of a semi-final.
Catch the action here - - brought to you by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland and Bedggoods Motor Group.
Advertisement
The Courier is livestreaming a match on each day of the finals - Saturdays and Sundays. Check out which finals matches will be streamed here.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
YOU CAN WATCH THE REPLAY HERE:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.