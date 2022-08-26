The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/Footy Livestreams
Watch

Relive Springbank's six-point win over Skipton - CHFL semi-final replay

By The Courier
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:20am, first published August 26 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rewatch CHFL semi-final thriller - Springbank v Skipton

The 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals are here and they produced another heart-stopper at Waubra on Saturday, with Springbank running down skipton in the last quarter of a semi-final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Footy Livestreams
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.