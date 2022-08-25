The Courier

Call for pet deer registration after Moyhu man killed and wife hurt

By Local News
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGEDY: Mandi and Paul McDonald.

A coroner has noted the dangers posed by pet deer following the death of a man in Victoria's north east, with a push to make registration of the wild animals compulsory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.