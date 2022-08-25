Ballarat will re-gain two of this season's best performers as it prepares for its first Ballarat Football Netball League finals appearance since 2014.
Big-bodied midfielder Aiden Domic and defensive star Nick Swain will bolster the Swans' line-up for Saturday's qualifying final against Melton at MacPherson Park.
Domic returns after a week on the sidelines under concussion protocols, while Swain missed the final-round win against Sebastopol with an ankle complaint.
The pair form a massive group of changes to the Swans' side that last met Melton in dramatic circumstances.
The Bloods ran out 95-point winners after the Swans suffered a club-wide COVID outbreak that forced the reserves game between the two sides to be cancelled.
First-choice players Andrew Hooper, Bailey Van de Heuvel, Daniel Kennedy, Will Garner, Marcus Powling, Luke Wynd, Jack Blackburn and Keegan Mellington were all among the big group of players unavailable.
WATCH: HARRISON HANLEY'S GOAL IN THE REVERSE FIXTURE
"I think half the team will be different. Even though there are a lot of lessons learned from the last time we played them, there aren't any scars there because a lot of (players) were absent for that game," Ballarat coach Joe Carmody.
Despite writing off the weight of a loss in the reverse fixture, Carmody was still wary of a high-quality Melton outfit.
"It's a bit of an unknown for us in terms of playing the top team. Whilst we have played them, it was obviously COVID-effected, but looking at the way they play, they're a tough team to beat anyway," he said.
"A majority of our guys haven't played finals before either, so it's really exciting, and we're really looking forward to it."
The Swans escaped unscathed against Sebastopol though defender Luke Wynd, a member of the BFNL team of the year in 2021, will miss a second week with concussion.
Wynd has been limited to just seven games this season, having not made his appearance until round 9 due to a back injury.
Melton will enter the match at full strength, with coach Aaron Tymms speaking only of a few "sore bodies" after his side's 122-point win against Lake Wendouree on the final day of the regular season.
Ryan Carter enters high on confidence after kicking 10 goals to draw level with Darley's Nick Rodda on 56 goals to finish as the league's leading goalkickers.
Midfielder Jack Walker is also in fine touch, averaging 31.3 disposals at 83.3 per cent efficiency and 9.3 clearances in his past three games since returning from a broken jaw.
MELTON
B: J.Kight, J.Cotter, J.Hickey
HB: B.Kight, L.Watkins, H.Hanley
C: J.Walker, L.Walker, L.Phillips
HF: K.Borg, B.Payne, B.Kennedy
F: L.Hickey, L.Carter, B.Mawson
R: B.Mcintyre, R.Carter, R.Walker
Int: B.Souter, L.Heaney, A.monitto, M.Orr, D.O'Leary
BALLARAT
B: A.Mcpherson, B.Fraser, A.Domic
HB: B.Van De Heuvel, P.Simpson, N.Weightman
C: J.Blackburn, G.Baldwin, W.Garner
HF: C.Prendergast, R.Perry, D.Kennedy
F: K.Mellington, L.Dawson, A.Hooper
R: S.James, M.Powling, W.Liston
Int: I.Fyfe, J.Drever, J.Dunne, N.Swain
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
