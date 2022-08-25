Kassidy Jewell dreams of becoming a country music star and a series of events over the past four months have put her well on the path toward a career on stage.
The Damascus College year nine student was in Corryong at the Man from Snowy River Festival when she made a spur-of-the-moment decision to enter the Aussie Bush Idol competition - and since then she's recorded a development single which is awaiting a radio release.
Despite having never sung in front of such a large audience, Kassidy chose two of her favourite country songs, overcame nerves on stage and ended up winning both the junior and senior competitions.
"The rodeo was on and everyone was there and they all turned around when I started singing. It was so scary and nerve-wracking. At the start my voice was rattly then I got in to it.
It doesn't feel real at all; it's very crazy- Kassidy Jewell
"(When I won) I started crying. I was so excited - it was full of emotion because I never really thought I would be able to win something like that."
Her prize included a guitar and a three-hour recording session with flying fox studios.
Keen to follow her passion for music and learn how to write songs, Kassidy signed up for The Academy of Country Music Junior Song Camp in Tamworth.
The camp was cancelled, but with flights and accommodation already booked, Kassidy and her family decided to make the Tamworth trip a family holiday.
"We were in a shop just outside of Tamworth where my parents and I were talking to the mother and daughter working there, and my love for singing country music came up in conversation. Then the next thing I know, they were writing down the details of a local country singer to contact," she said.
That local was country music singer and songwriter Shaza Leigh and her husband Lindsay Butler, who is an award-winning record producer.
"We got in touch and met Shaza and Lindsay at their house. We instantly befriended each other, and I had a good feeling as soon as we got there. Shaza told me we are going to write a song together, and gave me some homework for the night to help me make a start. That night while mum and dad went out for dinner, I stayed back and worked on my song, it was really exciting," she said.
"Shaza helped me create a development single, it was amazing! After recording, Shaza asked if I would come back to Tamworth for next year's Country Music Festival to sing a couple of songs during her shows."
Kassidy says she has been singing since she could talk, and apart from a year of singing lessons with her cousin, has had no formal training.
Kassidy said having a single ready to release was a dream come true.
"It doesn't feel real at all; it's very crazy."
